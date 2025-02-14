According to reports, Arsenal target Alexander Isak is open to a move from Newcastle United to Premier League table-toppers Liverpool.

Isak’s form this season has been sensational as he’s asserted himself as one of the best strikers in the world.

The 25-year-old has 19 goals and five assists in his 28 appearances this season after Newcastle avoided a damaging sale during last summer’s transfer window as they looked to prevent a breach of the Premier League’s PSR rules.

Newcastle offloaded Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh to balance the books so they can demand a massive fee for Isak, who is under contract until 2028.

Isak’s form has not gone unnoticed as he is attracting interest from several elite European clubs ahead of the summer window.

The Sweden international is known to be a dream target for Arsenal as they are crying out for a new striker, but Jamie Carragher has picked out one reason why “desperate” Liverpool should be his preferred destination.

Liverpool are already well-stocked in attacking areas, but head coach Arne Slot is reportedly ‘frustrated’ with two of his forwards and could try to replace Darwin Nunez in the summer.

A report from journalist Fraser Fletcher from our pals at TEAMtalk claims Isak’s ‘stance’ on a move to Liverpool is that he is ‘very interested’ in this opportunity.

‘Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Isak would be very interested in a move to Anfield. It’s no secret that he wants to play consistent Champions League football and compete for trophies, which would be almost guaranteed with Liverpool. ‘Newcastle are well aware of Isak’s desire to play at the very top and that’s one of the reasons why they are desperate to seal Champions League qualification. But the other question is whether Liverpool would sanction a huge spend on the Swede.’

The report claims Isak could cost around £120m this summer and he has been ‘shortlisted’ by Liverpool.