Alexander Isak tells Newcastle he wants to ‘explore move away’ amid Liverpool interest

Alexander Isak has told Newcastle he ‘wants to explore a move away from the club’ amid interest from Liverpool and Saudi Arabia.

Newcastle have insisted the Sweden international is not for sale this summer, rebuffing a £120m approach from Liverpool while the Reds were completing the signing of Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt, but the Magpies chiefs may now be open to offers having been made ‘aware of Isak’s wish to consider his options this summer’.

That’s according to The Daily Mail, who claim Isak and his camp ‘do not want to commit’ to any new Newcastle deal which may be forthcoming, with ‘Liverpool interested in making the Swede a British record signing’.

Isak did not board the plane to Singapore on Thursday with his Newcastle teammates, with the club claiming his absence was due to injury.

Ben Jacobs revealed on Thursday morning: ‘Alexander Isak has not travelled with Newcastle for their pre-season tour to Singapore. Newcastle sources insist it’s down to a thigh issue, despite a precautionary scan coming back clear.’

The Daily Mail report adds:

‘Newcastle’s owners and head coach Eddie Howe do not want to sell and the preference would be to negotiate fresh terms, even if that meant a move next summer. ‘That possibility remains, given Newcastle are in a strong position contractually, but an offer from Liverpool or any club in the region of £150million, coupled with Isak’s own wishes, could yet see a move accelerate in the coming weeks.’

Isak’s decision won’t come as a surprise, given the “perfect storm” which has been brewing in the last few days.

Jacobs said on the Latte Firm: “If you add up Eddie Howe pre-match saying that Isak was simply rested to ease him into pre-season, and Eddie Howe post-match saying that he wasn’t involved due to speculation, then the fact there’s a photograph of Isak training alone – whether or not Newcastle’s position is genuine or not – it’s a perfect storm. Absolutely.

“So, suitors will feel a little bit encouraged, like if they bid, there might be a way of turning the player’s head. And if Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz leave Liverpool, there’s still a chance that they place that British transfer record bid.

“And I know people won’t like to hear that if you’re Arsenal fans, but there is still a chance. And if there doesn’t materialise an exit now, keep an eye on January or next summer because I don’t think this Liverpool and Isak story is over.”