Trent future hangs in the balance while Real boss Ancelotti hints at January addition: ‘We will see’

In football, usually what happens is what Florentino Perez and Real Madrid want, they usually end up getting regardless of the circumstances.

A new stadium? Check. The latest Galactico to grace the game? Check. Another Champions League trophy after being battered for 89 minutes of each match on route to the final? Check. Trent Alexnader-Arnold? Now this is where things get interesting.

Real’s interest in the Liverpool full-back has been known publicly for the last 18 months, and from now until the end of the season is almost a now-or-never phase for Alexander-Arnold’s potential move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

He either makes the jump or is tied down to a new, long-term deal at Liverpool, who look to be on their way to hitting new heights under Arne Slot.

Having won everything there is to win at his boyhood club, a new chapter to be written in the Spanish capital seems to be the perfect move in his quest for more European success, while linking up with his good friend Jude Bellingham.

In the last week, reports have claimed the Madrid club are increasingly optimistic they will land their man at some point in the next six months, though their January offer for Alexander-Arnold has been pushed back by Liverpool.

The reason for Madrid’s desperation, not usually a word that goes hand in hand with the club as everything usually just goes so perfectly over there, is down to the absence of Dani Carvajal, leaving Real light at right back.

On the potential of a January signing, boss Carlo Ancelotti said: “It’s not easy to talk about this topic now. We will see.”

It isn’t just Carvajal who is missed through injury. They have also been without centre-back David Alaba for some time now, though the Italian confirmed Alaba is close to a return.

He said: “David Alaba is close to play games, he will be ready January 20. We will rotate more now, especially in defence.”

Although Ancelotti hopes to rotate at the back, his current choices don’t really give him that option, which could hint to his confidence in luring Alexander-Arnold from Merseyside to Madrid.

The Liverpool right-back is 26 years old, with his peak years ahead of him, and where better to spend them than at the kings of Europe?

Alexander-Arnold has stayed tight lipped on his future since talk of a move to Real Madrid has come about, which could show his desire of playing under Ancelotti, while remaining respectful for the fans who have supported him since day one of his footballing career.