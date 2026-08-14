Alexis Mac Allister has reacted to an approach from Manchester City who have explored a move to sign the Liverpool ace as an alternative to Enzo Fernandez.

It’s all change in the Man City midfield this summer, with Bernardo Silva joining Real Madrid via free agency, Rodri on course to join Barcelona, and Tijjani Reijnders heading to Al Qadsiah.

Taking their places are Elliot Anderson, Ayyoub Bouaddi and one more player who as yet, is still to be determined.

Man City would love to bring Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez on board, with Enzo Maresca keen on forging a reunion.

However, the Blues have set a 5pm UK time deadline for clubs to bid £120m. If a team does meet that valuation in time, a deal will be agreed. If they don’t, Chelsea will retain the player and disregard any bids they receive for Fernandez both later this month and in January.

Maresca hinted earlier on Friday that his Man City side aren’t expected to make any significant moves in the window today.

In other words, the deadline Chelsea have set is expected to come and go without Man City serving up a £120m bid.

That’ll put City in the market for alternatives, and talkSPORT recently confirmed Liverpool’s Mac Allister is on their radar.

But according to the player’s own father, former professional footballer, Carlos Mac Allister, Alexis isn’t going anywhere this summer.

Alexis Mac Allister rejects Man City, chooses Liverpool stay

In quotes carried by Fabrizio Romano, Carlos Mac Allister said: “My son will stay at Liverpool. We have not discussed any possibility of him leaving the club this summer.”

Our colleagues over on TEAMtalk have subsequently verified Mac Allister had received an approach from Man City, though he and his camp have made it clear the Argentine is staying at Anfield.

Furthermore, their insider, Graeme Bailey, shed light on why Mac Allister has zero intention of changing clubs despite a difficult 2025/26 season, and it’s thanks in large part to new boss Andoni Iraola.

Bailey explained: ‘The midfielder is more than happy at Liverpool and is looking forward to working under new head coach Andoni Iraola, an inside source close to the player’s representatives has revealed.

‘Indeed, sources indicate Mac Allister believes Iraola will be a particularly good fit for him and is excited by the role he can play in the new manager’s plans.’

What’s more, Liverpool are already giving consideration to extending Mac Allister’s contract, which has just under two years remaining.

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Bailey added: ‘Liverpool, meanwhile, are equally keen to keep Mac Allister and we understand the club already have plans in place to open discussions over a new contract later this year.

‘The midfielder currently has two years remaining on his existing deal, but Liverpool are open to extending his stay and want to recognise his importance to the team with improved terms.

‘For now, there is no desire from Mac Allister or his camp to pursue an exit, with the player instead focused on returning to work and becoming a key part of Iraola’s Liverpool side.’

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