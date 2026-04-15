Mac Allister to Real Madrid as tier one Liverpool source tips ‘major surgery’

Liverpool might wave goodbye to plenty more stars than just Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah this summer, with a top reporter talking up a quadruple exit, including Alexis Mac Allister.

It’ll be the end of an era this summer when Robertson and Salah bring their spectacular spells at Anfield to a close. Robertson is leaving via free agency, while Salah has a year remaining on his contract, but is being allowed to leave on a free transfer.

And in the aftermath of Liverpool’s punishing 4-0 aggregate exit from the Champions League at the hands of PSG, Arne Slot spoke of this current crop reaching the end of their cycle.

“We are a club in transition,” said the under-fire Reds boss. “A club always has certain cycles with certain players. A lot of them that were so successful for the club have already left or are leaving.

“Unfortunately, that also happens with free transfers, that will happen with Mo, that will happen with Robbo, and that has happened already with Trent… as you know, the club that we are we need to recoup our money and to spend again.”

But according to one of The Athletic’s Liverpool specialists, James Pearce, Robertson and Salah could be followed out by four more household names.

‘With Salah and Andy Robertson leaving as free agents, another huge summer at Anfield awaits,’ wrote Pearce on Wednesday.

‘Federico Chiesa is also expected to depart. Doubts remain over [Joe] Gomez and Curtis Jones, given they only have one year remaining on their deals.

‘There’s still no clarity over Ibrahima Konate as talks continue over extending a contract that ends in June. Is it time to cash in on Mac Allister, in light of his downturn?

‘This is a squad once again in need of major surgery. There are glaring gaps that have to be plugged’.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the signs still suggest Konate will sign a new contract at Liverpool, despite negotiations recently hitting what David Ornstein termed an ‘impasse’.

As such, it’s Gomez, Jones, Chiesa and Mac Allister who could make way, and of the quartet, it’s Mac Allister who’s sale would be the most jarring.

The Argentine World Cup winner was named in the Premier League team of the season just last year. Nevertheless, he has noticeably struggled in the league this time around, with Mac Allister lacking the pace and engine to play in the 2025/26 version of English top flight football.

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The game right now places a greater emphasis on running power, duels and set pieces, which doesn’t bode well for Mac Allister next season and beyond either if the style remains the same.

Reports in the Spanish press have consistently talked up a move to Real Madrid. While Mac Allister is clearly experiencing a ‘downturn’ as Pearce described it, it’s conceivable he quickly gets back to his best in the less physically demanding and more technical LaLiga.

There have even been reports of Liverpool and Real Madrid working on some form of swap agreement that would see Mac Allister move to the Bernabeu and bring Eduardo Camavinga to Anfield.

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