Alf-Inge Haaland accuses Roy Keane of ‘agenda’ after ‘League Two’ jibe at his Man City star son

Alf-Inge Haaland has hit back at Roy Keane after his criticism of his son, Erling

Roy Keane has been accused of having an “agenda” against Erling Haaland by the Manchester City star’s dad, who had a feud with the Irishman during his playing career.

Keane pulled no punches in his assessment of Haaland’s performance in City’s recent 0-0 draw with title rivals Arsenal. He suggested the striker – who has 31 goals in all competitions this term – resembles a “League Two player” in his general play.

He has since doubled down on that on the Stick to Football podcast, stating that while Haaland is an “amazing striker” he is “nowhere near good enough” in other facets of his game.

Alf-Inge Haaland accuses Keane of agenda

The City star’s dad, Alf-Inge, has hit back at Keane for having a different agenda to others who criticise his son, after Ian Wright backed claims that his all-round game is far below his abilities as a goalscorer.

“Then you have the background of Keane and other experts, who may have a slightly different agenda,” Haaland Sr told ViaPlay.

“They probably think it’s a bit okay to come up with that [the criticism].”

That Keane might be perceived to have an agenda against Haaland no doubt comes as a result of his feuds with his father on a football pitch during their careers.

Haaland Sr once stood over Keane and accused him of feigning injury during a Manchester derby, and the United midfielder got back at him by kicking out at his knee in a later game, injuring him, which some believe contributed to the end of his career.

The father of the City star also suggested that his son’s play is at a good level given he remains the Premier League’s top scorer.

“But the team wins, and Erling is still top scorer, so it can’t have been that bad,” he said.

After the Arsenal draw, Haaland was benched against Aston Villa, but was reinserted to the starting lineup for the following game – a win against Crystal Palace in which he scored.

He followed that up with a goal against Luton in a 5-1 victory, both of those performances highlighting his importance to his side, who went top of the Premier League with the latter.

Haaland has already won five trophies with City, and has the chance at another three more this season, so it’s unlikely he’ll care what people think of him if he keeps banging in goals on the way to more silverware.

READ MORE: The ridiculous stats of Erling Haaland: More Champions League knock-out goals than Neymar