Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson will not return until after the November international break due to a hamstring injury, as per Paul Joyce.

Alisson limped off during Saturday’s 1-0 win at Crystal Palace and was replaced by Vitezslav Jaros, who made his Liverpool debut at Selhurst Park.

Jaros joined the Reds from Austrian champions Sturm Graz in the summer following the exit of third-choice goalkeeper Adrian.

The Czech shot-stopper will not come in for the injured Alisson. That job is reserved for Caoimhin Kelleher.

Kelleher is a fantastic back-up but losing Alisson is still a big blow for Arne Slot, especially with some huge fixtures coming up after the international break, starting with Chelsea at home.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson injured for ‘at least seven matches’

Times Sport journalist Paul Joyce has reported that Alisson will ‘miss at least seven Liverpool matches with hamstring injury’ suffered against Crystal Palace.

The Brazilian is not expected back until ‘late November’, with seven games falling into a brutal 20 day period.

The report confirms that Kelleher will come in for Alisson after being too unwell to make the bench at Palace.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365

👉 Liverpool ‘exploring the market’ amid Salah uncertainty; Romano provides update on two targets

👉 The best available free transfer players features ex-Liverpool man

👉 Van Dijk assault and Saka harrassment feature in ten terrible unpunished fouls

Alisson’s hamstring problem appears to be reoccurring. This is the third time already this season it has kept him out.

He missed 10 league encounters in 2023/24 and could be replaced in the starting XI next year when Giorgi Mamardashvili officially joins from Valencia.

Liverpool fans will not be nervous with Kelleher in between the sticks. He has been a fine deputy for Alisson and helped them win domestic cup competitions under Jurgen Klopp – who is set to take his first job since leaving Anfield.

Kelleher ‘wanted to leave’ the club in the summer and had interest from Nottingham Forest, as per Joyce, and the Anfield faithful will be more delighted than ever that he decided to stay.

Liverpool’s record without Alisson

Losing Alisson was very consequential before Kelleher’s emergence as one of the best back-up goalkeepers in the Premier League.

The Republic of Ireland international made his league debut against Wolves in December 2020 and made one more appearance that season, being unable to prevent a 1-0 home defeat to Brighton.

Kelleher has made 16 top-flight appearances for Liverpool, conceding 18 goals and keeping five clean sheets.

The aforementioned Brighton defeat is the only time the Reds have lost in the Premier League with the 25-year-old in goal.

They have drawn 2-2 against Chelsea, 4-4 against Southampton, 1-1 against Manchester City and 2-2 against Manchester United, winning the other 11.

The Reds were (obviously) unbeaten in the 10 Premier League matches Kelleher started last season, though he only kept two clean sheets and conceded three to Fulham.

Liverpool fans will be confident enough with Kelleher but their upcoming fixture list is extremely difficult, so the timing of Alisson’s injury is far from ideal.

Slot’s side face Chelsea, RB Leipzig, Arsenal, Brighton twice, Bayer Leverkusen and Aston Villa before the November international break and Southampton, Man City and Real Madrid directly after it.