All hail Neymar’s return: He’s back pulling off outrageous rainbow flicks like he never left

Neymar is one of the most naturally gifted players of the past two decades but his emotional return to Santos has yet to yield a victory.

While he shared a lovely moment with Memphis Depay following the defeat to Corinthians, who now boast the former Manchester United forward, it was another game without a win. The pair did exchange jerseys and boots in a mini-reunion of two old foes from their days in Ligue 1, but that seems like a lifetime ago now.

Neymar’s third game since his return to Brazil ended in a 2-1 defeat to Depay’s side to follow up back-to-back draws against Botofogo SP and Novorizontino. He’s also yet to play more than 74 minutes in a game after his lengthy layoff in Saudi Arabia.

