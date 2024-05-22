William Saliba and Andre Onana are two of six players who played every minute in the Premier League in 2023/24

Featuring two outfield players and four goalkeepers, only six played every single minute (3,420) for their club in the Premier League this season. Here they are…

William Saliba (Arsenal)

The first outfielder in Arsenal’s history to feature in all 38 matches from start to finish, William Saliba had an outstanding campaign for the Gunners, earning a nomination for the Premier League Player of the Year.

Saliba was a rock at the back for the best defensive team in the league, with their strength in the run-in much improved this time around due to the Frenchman’s availability. The Gunners’ steel ended up being worth nothing though.

Max Kilman (Wolves)

Wolves captain Kilman had a stellar campaign under Gary O’Neil but will no doubt be disappointed by his side’s on-the-beach form towards the end of the season.

Kilman’s record of 182 clearances in 2023/24 was the fourth-best in the top flight and he is the only other outfielder to play every minute in the Premier League this term.

Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham)

This statistic is usually dominated by goalkeepers and this year is no different, with Guglielmo Vicario the first of four, and the first of two 2023 summer signings.

The Italian could only manage seven clean sheets in 38 matches, earning one on the final day at Sheffield United, his first since the 4-0 drubbing of Aston Villa on March 10, which was his only other shut-out since the turn of the year.

Bernd Leno (Fulham)

Only Jordan Pickford and David Raya had more clean sheets than Bernd Leno, who was fourth on the list for saves made, behind Andre Onana, Thomas Kaminski and Alphonse Areola.

The former Arsenal shot-stopper has proved to be a huge bargain at a measly £4million and will surely play another 3,420 minutes in the Premier League next season if he avoids injury or suspension.

Jordan Pickford (Everton)

What a season Jordan Pickford had for Everton, earning a place in our Premier League team of the season after achieving 13 clean sheets.

Pickford’s poor team-mate James Tarkowski played every minute, bar one. What a shame.

Andre Onana (Manchester United)

Man Utd summer signing Andre Onana has been heavily criticised during his debut season at the club but it has been a fairly successful one all in all. If we completely ignore his catastrophic Champions League campaign. Which we will.

Erik ten Hag quickly became heavily reliant on Onana – who remarkably finished the year with the most saves in the division – and was so eager to keep him in the team ahead of back-up goalkeeper Altay Bayindir that an agreement was reached with the Cameroonian FA that would see the player play a league match hours before flying for Africa Cup of Nations duty.

Bayindir got his minutes in the FA Cup but Onana did not miss a single second of Premier League action in his first year at Old Trafford.

