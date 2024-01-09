All the completed Premier League deals in the 2024 January transfer window

There have been plenty of moves this month already.

The only definitive list there is of every single Premier League deal done in the 2024 January transfer window includes an awful lot of loan recalls so far.

Here are the top 20 January transfers across the world.

ARSENAL

INS:

OUTS:

ASTON VILLA

INS:

OUTS: Kerr Smith (loan, St Johnstone), Finn Azaz (£2m, Middlesbrough), Ben Chrisene (loan, Blackburn).

BOURNEMOUTH

INS: Owen Bevan (loan recall, Cheltenham).

OUTS:

BRENTFORD

INS:

OUTS:

BRIGHTON

INS: Adrian Mazilu (£2.5m, FCV Farul Constanta), Jensen Weir (loan recall, Blackpool).

OUTS: Jeremy Sarmiento (loan, Ipswich), Yasin Ayari (loan, Blackburn), James Beadle (loan, Sheffield Wednesday).

BURNLEY

INS: Owen Dodgson (loan recall, Barnsley).

OUTS: Dara Costelloe (loan, Dundee).

CHELSEA

INS: Andrey Santos (loan recall, Nottingham Forest).

OUTS: Alex Matos (loan, Huddersfield).

CRYSTAL PALACE

INS:

OUTS: Sean Grehan (loan, Carlisle).

EVERTON

INS: Reece Welch (loan recall, Forest Green Rovers), Stanley Mills (loan recall, Oxford).

OUTS:

FULHAM

INS: Luciano D’Auria-Henry (loan recall, Cheltenham).

OUTS: Luke Harris (loan, Exeter).

LIVERPOOL

INS: Fabio Carvalho (loan recall, Leipzig), Owen Beck (loan recall, Dundee), Rhys Williams (loan recall, Aberdeen), James Balagizi (loan recall, Wigan), Nat Phillips (loan recall, Celtic).

OUTS: Marcelo Pitaluga (loan, St Patrick’s Athletic).

LUTON

INS:

OUTS:

MANCHESTER CITY

INS: Slobodan Tedic (loan recall, Charlton).

OUTS: Nahuel Ferraresi (£3.7m, Sao Paulo), Zack Steffen (free, Colorado Rapids), Lewis Fiorini (loan, Charlton).

MANCHESTER UNITED

INS: Charlie McNeill (loan recall, Stevenage).

OUTS: Donny van de Beek (loan, Frankfurt), Sergio Reguilon (loan termination, Tottenham).

NEWCASTLE

INS:

OUTS:

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

INS:

OUTS: Gustavo Scarpa (£4.3m, Atletico Mineiro), Andrey Santos (loan recall, Chelsea).

SHEFFIELD UNITED

INS: Ben Brereton Diaz (loan, Villarreal).

OUTS: Harrison Neal (undisclosed, Carlisle), Benie Traore (loan, Nantes).

TOTTENHAM

INS: Dane Scarlett (loan recall, Ipswich), Sergio Reguilon (loan recall, Manchester United), Djed Spence (loan recall, Leeds).

OUTS: Hugo Lloris (free, Los Angeles FC), Josh Keeley (loan, Barnet), Ashley Phillips (loan, Plymouth).

WEST HAM

INS:

OUTS: Thilo Kehrer (loan, Monaco), Krisztian Hegyi (loan, FC Den Bosch).

WOLVES

INS: Harvey Griffiths (loan recall, Walsall), Alfie Pond (loan recall, Stockport), Tyler Roberts (loan recall, Doncaster), Oliver Tipton (loan recall, Notts County).

OUTS: Fabio Silva (loan, Rangers), Owen Hesketh (loan, Kidderminster), Sasa Kalajdzic (loan, Frankfurt).