All the completed Premier League deals in the 2024 January transfer window
The only definitive list there is of every single Premier League deal done in the 2024 January transfer window includes an awful lot of loan recalls so far.
Here are the top 20 January transfers across the world.
ARSENAL
INS:
OUTS:
ASTON VILLA
INS:
OUTS: Kerr Smith (loan, St Johnstone), Finn Azaz (£2m, Middlesbrough), Ben Chrisene (loan, Blackburn).
BOURNEMOUTH
INS: Owen Bevan (loan recall, Cheltenham).
OUTS:
BRENTFORD
INS:
OUTS:
BRIGHTON
INS: Adrian Mazilu (£2.5m, FCV Farul Constanta), Jensen Weir (loan recall, Blackpool).
OUTS: Jeremy Sarmiento (loan, Ipswich), Yasin Ayari (loan, Blackburn), James Beadle (loan, Sheffield Wednesday).
BURNLEY
INS: Owen Dodgson (loan recall, Barnsley).
OUTS: Dara Costelloe (loan, Dundee).
CHELSEA
INS: Andrey Santos (loan recall, Nottingham Forest).
OUTS: Alex Matos (loan, Huddersfield).
CRYSTAL PALACE
INS:
OUTS: Sean Grehan (loan, Carlisle).
EVERTON
INS: Reece Welch (loan recall, Forest Green Rovers), Stanley Mills (loan recall, Oxford).
OUTS:
FULHAM
INS: Luciano D’Auria-Henry (loan recall, Cheltenham).
OUTS: Luke Harris (loan, Exeter).
LIVERPOOL
INS: Fabio Carvalho (loan recall, Leipzig), Owen Beck (loan recall, Dundee), Rhys Williams (loan recall, Aberdeen), James Balagizi (loan recall, Wigan), Nat Phillips (loan recall, Celtic).
OUTS: Marcelo Pitaluga (loan, St Patrick’s Athletic).
LUTON
INS:
OUTS:
MANCHESTER CITY
INS: Slobodan Tedic (loan recall, Charlton).
OUTS: Nahuel Ferraresi (£3.7m, Sao Paulo), Zack Steffen (free, Colorado Rapids), Lewis Fiorini (loan, Charlton).
MANCHESTER UNITED
INS: Charlie McNeill (loan recall, Stevenage).
OUTS: Donny van de Beek (loan, Frankfurt), Sergio Reguilon (loan termination, Tottenham).
NEWCASTLE
INS:
OUTS:
NOTTINGHAM FOREST
INS:
OUTS: Gustavo Scarpa (£4.3m, Atletico Mineiro), Andrey Santos (loan recall, Chelsea).
SHEFFIELD UNITED
INS: Ben Brereton Diaz (loan, Villarreal).
OUTS: Harrison Neal (undisclosed, Carlisle), Benie Traore (loan, Nantes).
TOTTENHAM
INS: Dane Scarlett (loan recall, Ipswich), Sergio Reguilon (loan recall, Manchester United), Djed Spence (loan recall, Leeds).
OUTS: Hugo Lloris (free, Los Angeles FC), Josh Keeley (loan, Barnet), Ashley Phillips (loan, Plymouth).
WEST HAM
INS:
OUTS: Thilo Kehrer (loan, Monaco), Krisztian Hegyi (loan, FC Den Bosch).
WOLVES
INS: Harvey Griffiths (loan recall, Walsall), Alfie Pond (loan recall, Stockport), Tyler Roberts (loan recall, Doncaster), Oliver Tipton (loan recall, Notts County).
OUTS: Fabio Silva (loan, Rangers), Owen Hesketh (loan, Kidderminster), Sasa Kalajdzic (loan, Frankfurt).