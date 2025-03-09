An Arsenal and Manchester United combined XI consisting of current players would be pretty one-sided and injuries in the Gunners attack would see some pretty undeserving players included.

With that in mind, here instead is our all-time combined XI of Arsenal and Man Utd players from the Premier League era. Unsurprisingly, every player was managed in their pomp by Arsene Wenger or Sir Alex Ferguson in this reminder of a time when these two clubs really did rule the roost.

GK: Peter Schmeichel (Manchester United)

The debate is obviously between Peter Schmeichel and David Seaman, though it was Jens Lehmann in between the sticks when Arsenal went unbeaten in 2003/04.

Schmeichel is an icon and the greatest goalkeeper in Premier League history.

RB: Gary Neville (Manchester United)

The most decorated right-back in Premier League history, Gary Neville is widely regarded as the best in his position. Kyle Walker will have something to say about that, while Trent Alexander-Arnold will surely become a non-negotiable if he stays at Liverpool.

Neville was an old school full-back, Alexander-Arnold is as modern as they come and Walker is somewhere in the middle. It is a fun debate to have, for sure.

CB: Nemanja Vidic (Manchester United)

Fernando Torres did make this guy eat grass on a few occasions but that does not diminish his achievements for Man Utd.

Nemanja Vidic was as hard as nails and had the look in his eye that made strikers think he literally wanted to kill you. He probably did.

CB: Tony Adams (Arsenal)

The centre-back options are strong. No Rio Ferdinand feels wrong and for me, it was a toss-up between him and Vidic. Jaap Stam was obviously in with a shout as well, while Sol Campbell definitely deserves a mention, even if he was not under consideration, which says everything you need to know about the aforementioned Man Utd players.

And Tony Adams, of course, who gets in next to Vidic. That would be a rough day in the office for any striker.

LB: Ashley Cole (Arsenal)

Ashley Cole is undoubtedly the greatest left-back in Premier League history. Ex-Man Utd players Dennis Irwin and Patrice Evra are probably second and third.

CM: Patrick Vieira (Arsenal)

The captain of the Arsenal invincibles is arguably the greatest midfielder in Premier League history and is one of a few players to comfortably walk into this combined XI.

CM: Roy Keane (Manchester United)

Vieira and Roy Keane had some iconic battles against each other but just imagine them as a midfield pairing. What a spine this team has.

Again, there is no questioning Keane’s inclusion. He played 479 times for the Red Devils, winning seven Premier League titles and four FA Cups.

The question is, who captains this side out of Keane and Vieira? Probably the guy who lifted more trophies…

CM: Paul Scholes (Manchester United)

Bloody ridiculous midfield options, yet these three feel pretty nailed on. Emmanuel Petit, Cesc Fabregas and Eric Djemba-Djemba obviously deserve an honourable mention, mind.

Scholes of Manchester hit a tree in training once and that’s all there is to say.

RW: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

The last Premier League player to win the Ballon d’Or before Rodri’s triumph last year, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 66 goals in his last three seasons at Man Utd before joining Real Madrid in 2009.

Ronaldo is perhaps not the greatest Premier League player ever but he is the greatest player to play in the Premier League.

The Portuguese legend came back to Man Utd for a second spell, which was very interesting, to say the least.

LW: Thierry Henry (Arsenal)

Often shifted out to the left in all-time Premier League XIs, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry gets the same treatment here.

Now he is the greatest Premier League player ever – although he did not have the greatest individual season ever.

ST: Wayne Rooney (Manchester United)

Arsenal fans will be furious to see no Dennis Bergkamp and some Man Utd fans will be angry King Eric Cantona has been snubbed as well.

Rooney feels like a must, though. There is no one similar in world football right now. That’s enough of a reason for us to get in. There are a good few reasons, but this is the most compelling and an agenda that needs pushed.