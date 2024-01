Liverpool are closely monitoring highly-rated Colombian starlet Kevin Mantilla.

The 20-year-old centre-back, who plays for Talleres, is being scouted by Jurgen Klopp’s Reds following his rise to prominence in 2023.

We’ve compiled everything you need to know about the rising star, who looks set to make a headline-making move to Europe in the coming years.

Read the article at Planet Football.