Allardyce tells Man Utd they should’ve re-signed star in the summer; urges Liverpool to buy Klopp ‘favourite’

Former Premier League manager Sam Allardyce thinks Man Utd should’ve re-signed Wilfried Zaha on a free transfer in the summer.

Zaha, who left Crystal Palace for Galatasaray on a free transfer in the summer window, joined the Red Devils briefly in January 2013 with the Ivory Coast international then one of the hottest young prospects around.

He was loaned back to Palace immediately for the remainder of that season and Sir Alex Ferguson had left the club by the time Zaha returned to his parent club to begin his time at Old Trafford.

The 31-year-old was limited to just two Premier League appearances for Man Utd and swiftly returned to Selhurst Park after just 18 months playing for the Red Devils.

Zaha has made a good impression since his summer move to Galatasaray with the winger contributing six goals and two assists in 18 matches in all competitions.

And former England boss Allardyce insists he would “have gone and got” Zaha on a free transfer if he had been the Man Utd manager in the summer.

“I’d have gone and got him. I’ve worked with him obviously, but I would’ve taken him on a free all day long,” Allardyce said on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast.

“I think he wanted Champions League football.

“Well I would’ve given him Champions League football at Man United, he had Fergie didn’t he, but he was too young then he was.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admitted that West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen is his “favourite player” apart from his own after the Reds beat the Hammers 5-1 in midweek.

Klopp said after the final whistle: “[He is] probably my favourite player besides all my players, I have to say. It’s great what he is doing and how he has developed.”

On whether Bowen is someone Liverpool should be looking at if Mohamed Salah leaves Anfield in the summer, Allardyce added: “I think so, I think he’s earned his place for people to look at him like that.

“He’s been up there, he’s been in the England squad, been left out, had a quiet time and now he’s come back again. It’s not just what he has as a player, it’s what he has in terms of goal ability.

“He’s underestimated I would say by all of football in the Premier League, perhaps one big club doesn’t and they make a move for him, certainly his intelligence and the opportunities and success he has in front of goal is worthy, and he’s guaranteed Premier League success.”