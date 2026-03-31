Former England boss Sam Allardyce has explained why he thinks Manchester United star Harry Maguire should reject future call-ups.

Maguire has returned to the England fold during this international break as he has shone for Man Utd under interim boss Michael Carrick.

The veteran centre-back, who reportedly has an ‘agreement’ with the Red Devils, started alongside Fikayo Tomori in Friday night’s 1-1 draw against Uruguay and did little wrong in his first international appearance under Thomas Tuchel.

However, Tuchel admitted after the match that the Man Utd star’s performance didn’t change his “mind” on his standing in the squad.

“I got exactly what I thought, solid, solid central-defender play,” Tuchel said after England’s draw vs Uruguay.

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“That’s what he does. Very good on the ball, very calm, strong in the air and in the weapon for set-pieces.

“I haven’t changed my mind, but I see other players I like to start for us, I see other players ahead with a different profile.

“I see Ezri Konsa ahead, I see Marc Guehi ahead. It’s no secret. I see Trevoh Chalobah on the level of mobility was slightly ahead of him. Also John Stones, but he had injuries, so he needed to come to camp.

“I needed to meet him in person to see how he acts within the group. It will be interesting now to see how he acts within the group.

“Like I said, he has an asset, of course, that he can also be super important in a tournament, in knockout football, in defending a lead and chasing a game with crosses and long throw-ins and set-pieces.”

In response to these “harsh” comments, Allardyce encouraged Maguire to reject future England call-ups.

“It’s a bit harsh,” Allardyce told Footy Accumulators.

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“Harry endured such a difficult time at Manchester United when the club tried to belittle him – especially the manager at the time.

“He’s lost his captaincy, his place in the England squad, and has been criticised so heavily in the last few years. He’s taken every criticism on the chin and is proving everyone wrong.

“If I was in Harry’s position, I’d reconsider going with the camp at all. Perhaps to his own detriment, Harry has said that Tuchel’s comments would cause no problem and. It makes you wonder whether he’s too nice!”

Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand did not go as far as Allardyce, but he did claim that the head coach’s words were “insulting”.

“I think Harry Maguire will take that as an insult in some respect,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel.

“He will be sitting there and think, ‘Hold on a minute, I’m more than this.’ In Tuchel’s eyes, he uses the word mobility. Other guys have more. I get what he’s saying. No one has to agree with it.”

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