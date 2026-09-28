Ally McCoist has made a significant Arsenal prediction with a verdict on whether they will win the Premier League and/or Champions League.

After winning the Premier League last season and losing in the Champions League final, Arsenal made a superb start to this campaign after strengthening in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners won their first seven games this season across all competitions, but they headed into the international break on a low after losing 3-0 to Brighton.

Arsenal’s result and performance against Brighton raised alarm bells, though Man City’s FFP case could make their attempts to retain the Premier League title easier.

Arsenal “will win multiple trophies”…

And speaking before it was reported that Man City have been found guilty of 114 of their 1115 charges, McCoist has backed Arsenal to win two trophies this season, though he is not sold on their Champions League chances.

“I think Arsenal will win multiple trophies,” McCoist told talkSPORT Bet.

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“They were so unlucky last year not to pick up the two biggest trophies. Still, I have them as title favourites. City have pleasantly surprised me, even with big changes like Rodri, and Bernardo Silva moving on, they’ve hit the ground running under their new setup.

“City are winning games even when not playing at their absolute best, like when they went down to 10 men against United. But overall, I back Arsenal to win the Premier League title.

“You’ve got to fancy Arsenal for a domestic cup as well. The Champions League will be tougher this year because teams like Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and PSG will all be strong contenders.

“To answer the question, I think Arsenal will win the league and a domestic cup this season, let’s see how it pans out in Europe.”

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Some were backing Arsenal to become invincible this season after their unbeaten start, but McCoist has explained why this is “difficult” in this era of the Premier League.

“You could argue Arsenal were fortunate to get three points against Sunderland with that penalty decision, which caused a bit of debate. I actually thought it was a penalty, though Mikel Arteta and others disagreed,” McCoist added.

“The point is, games like Villa away, where Villa played well but Saka scored and Sunderland away are matches where Arsenal squeeze out results.

“History tells you those tight victories are crucial over a title run, but because margins are so fine against teams like Brighton and Bournemouth, going unbeaten all season is extremely difficult.

“Brighton, Bournemouth, all these teams. So, it’s difficult.”

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