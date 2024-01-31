McCoist snubs Klopp, Emery in Premier League manager of the season pick – ‘Has to be…’

Ally McCoist believes Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has been the Premier League’s best manager this season, not Aston Villa’s Unai Emery.

Postecoglou joined Spurs from Celtic last summer and is doing an outstanding job so far.

The north Londoners are currently fifth in the Premier League, three points behind Aston Villa in fourth, with a game in hand.

The Australian head coach has been forced to deal with several injuries to crucial players this season, with James Maddison recently returning after over two months out.

Furthermore, his starting centre-backs Cristian Romero and summer signing Micky van de Ven have only started 13 times together this term.

Spurs’ form in the Premier League has been impressive, but Postecoglou’s side are now out of the FA Cup after being knocked out of the Carabao Cup in the second round back in August.

Ending the trophy drought will be a massive priority for Postecoglou, but focusing only on the league, McCoist thinks the Spurs boss has been the manager of the season so far.

“My manager of the season so far has to be Big Ange,” he told talkSPORT BET. “He’s been a breath of fresh air, he’s been magic.

“His personality, the way he handles things, the way he talks to people, the way he talks to the press, to his players – everything I like.

“There’s no drama with him. Everything is clear with him.

“Spurs under him have been a joy to watch. I’ve said before, if you want a season ticket and you had to pick a team to watch each week, you’d argue Spurs were that team.

“They’ve been great this season and so I’m giving my manager of the season so far to Big Ange.”

Spurs’ form this campaign is even more impressive when you consider how dire their football was under Antonio Conte in 2022/23.

Postecoglou – who is tenth in the Premier League sack race – has come in and quickly transformed the way Spurs play, and that is what pundits really seem to appreciate.

The north Londoners are back in Premier League action on Wednesday against Brentford.

Their last encounter was a 1-0 FA Cup defeat at home to holders Manchester City, which was the first time Pep Guardiola’s side have scored, let alone won, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

