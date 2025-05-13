Ally McCoist touches his face during his role as a pundit.

Pundit Ally McCoist has snubbed Liverpool when predicting who will win the 2025/26 Premier League title out of Arsenal and Manchester City.

Liverpool have comfortably been the best team in the Premier League this season as they won their 20th title with four games of the 2024/25 campaign remaining.

The Reds have surpassed expectations during Arne Slot’s debut campaign as they have benefited from Arsenal and Man City declining after their challenge last season.

Arsenal and Man City have had issues with injuries and burnout as they have endured disappointing seasons, but they are expected to add to their squads this summer ahead of another tilt at the title.

However, Liverpool are below Arsenal and Man City in our five-year Premier League net spend table, so they will have money to spend this summer and are likely to start next season with a better squad.

Despite Liverpool being ahead of rivals, McCoist has backed Arsenal to win the Premier League title next season, “if” they do two things.

“I think Arsenal will win the Premier League next season,” McCoist told talkSPORT BET.

“As long as they sign a couple of players – one being an out-and-out centre forward, there’s no reason why Arsenal can’t go and kick on again.

“They’ve got some brilliant players; their back four is solid, Myles Lewis-Skelly has come in, Martin Odegaard’s form has dipped but he’s still a wonderful player and Declan Rice has been out of this world.

“I look at Manchester City; they’re bouncing back from that horrendous run they went on mid-season.

“Liverpool will take a lot of confidence from holding onto Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk and there’s no doubt they’ll go and strengthen in the summer.

“Keeping hold of those two players is massive for them, even though it’ll be a really tough challenge to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“If Arsenal sign a top striker and strengthen their bench, I can honestly see them going and winning the league next season.”

McCoist also admits that the “clock is ticking on Arteta” with Arsenal without a major trophy since they won the FA Cup in 2020.

“The clock is absolutely ticking on Mikel Arteta,” McCoist added.

“But should Arsenal be looking to get rid of him? Absolutely not.

“Anybody can see the improvement Arteta has brought to the club. Fans will argue that the form over the last six weeks has dropped, which is true.

“But we can put that down to Arsenal putting their eggs in the Champions League basket and waiting for Liverpool to finally lift the Premier League title.”