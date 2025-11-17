Alonso ‘accepts’ Arsenal offer for Real Madrid star as Gunners ‘will pay’ £35m in £105m double swoop

Xabi Alonso is ready to allow Rodrygo to join Arsenal or another club after the Gunners made an offer for the Real Madrid forward, according to reports.

The Gunners spent over £250m as they brought in eight new players in the summer transfer window with the Arsenal hierarchy keen to give Mikel Arteta the tools to end their Premier League title drought.

Arsenal now have amazing depth to their squad with two good players in most positions and it has proven valuable so far as the Gunners sit top of the Premier League.

The Gunners are currently four points clear of second-placed Manchester City and a further four points ahead of defending Premier League champions Liverpool, who are eighth in the table.

And the Arsenal board are now looking to ensure the Gunners stay where they are and win their first Premier League title since 2003-04 under Arsene Wenger.

One position they are looking at strengthening is attack with reports in Spain claiming that Real Madrid boss Alonso is prepared to allow Rodrygo to join Arsenal or another club.

It is understood that Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City ‘have submitted offers totaling €60 million plus another €20 million in achievable add-ons’ for the Brazil international.

Those offers have ‘prompted Xabi Alonso to tell Florentino Pérez that he should seriously consider selling him’ as the manager accepts Rodrygo’s ‘time at the club may be coming to an end’.

The report adds: ‘Within the coaching staff, there’s a conviction that the project doesn’t depend on Rodrygo . The Brazilian maintains enormous ambition, but the level of influence he’s shown doesn’t match the role he’s demanding. His most recent performances have raised doubts, and the feeling is that he hasn’t quite established himself as a decisive player in Real Madrid ‘s crucial matches .

‘Furthermore, his frustration with the lack of playing time in key matches has created unnecessary tension within the dressing room. According to internal sources, Xabi Alonso believes the squad needs stability and that his departure would ease tensions and reinforce his authority within a group undergoing a significant transition year. The offer is substantial and opens the door to reinvestment in priority positions.’

As well as the €80m (£70m) for Rodrygo, Arsenal are also eyeing another player in January with Spanish website Fichajes insisting that the Gunners ‘will pay’ €40m (£35m) for Levante midfielder Etta Eyong.

The report continues: ‘Arsenal’s decision comes after several months of monitoring the player at Levante UD, where he has established himself as one of the team’s most consistent performers. His performances have attracted attention in the Premier League , particularly for his intensity, physicality, and ability to make a difference in midfield.

‘Interest in Etta Eyong is not new, but now Arsenal have decided to take the final step to prevent other clubs from entering the deal. The midfielder has a special clause for Premier League teams , which allows his departure to be completed directly by paying the €40 million release clause.’