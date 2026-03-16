Alonso ‘demands three signings’ to formally accept Liverpool offer with Slot stay ‘officially over’

Xabi Alonso has demanded three new signings at Liverpool in order to accept their offer to take over from Arne Slot in the summer, according to reports.

The Reds were were unable to hold onto three points as they drew 1-1 against relegation-threatened Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday after leading for 72 minutes.

Liverpool won the Premier League title at a canter last season as they beat Arsenal to top spot by ten points but they are nowhere near the summit this term.

Arsenal, who are leading the Premier League this season, are 21 points ahead of Liverpool, which is a huge 31-point swing from last term under Slot.

Liverpool have been unable to gel their new signings as efffectively as they would have wanted, while Slot has had to deal with injuries and players underperforming.

Slot is currently failing to get the best out of the players at his disposal and there have been mixed views on whether the Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group, should stick with him.

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Journalist David Lynch, who has been covering Liverpool for years, has questioned how Slot can make a case for staying on next season after an ‘inexcusably abject’ display against Tottenham.

He wrote on X: ‘Completely, inexcusably abject from Liverpool – the worst result of a horrible season. It may well be the case that this league no longer allows you to play good football, but ineffectiveness isn’t compulsory, too. How can Arne Slot possibly make the case to stay this summer?’

While ESPN‘s Liverpool correspondent, Beth Lindop, said: ‘In a season filled with so many abject results, that one might just be the worst for Liverpool. So predictable and avoidable. Not enough urgency or intent to build on their early lead. Loud boos at the full-time whistle. Players look shellshocked.’

One manager who has been heavily linked with replacing Slot is former Liverpool midfielder Alonso and reports in Spain are claiming the Spaniard has now set out his demands to take over.

Alonso ‘demands three signings to accept the offer’ to join Liverpool with the former Real Madrid boss ‘very clear that he will not accept just any project without first analysing the sporting conditions’.

The Spaniard has ‘put forward’ the name of Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni, who he believes ‘would be a key piece in building a solid team from the back’.

While deals for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton and Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola would ‘complete the project’.

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In more detail, the report adds: ‘In addition to strengthening the defense, the Spanish manager has also requested the addition of young talent in other areas of the pitch. One of the names on his list is Adam Wharton , an English midfielder who has attracted considerable interest in the Premier League due to his ability to control the tempo of the game and his potential for future success.

‘The third signing that Xabi Alonso considers important is that of forward Bradley Barcola , a player with speed, the ability to unbalance defences, and the capacity to create danger in the final third of the field. The manager believes that a player with this profile can provide new solutions for a team that lacks a pure dribbler on the wing.’

And now an big transfer account on X has claimed that Slot will leave at the end of the season after ‘a crucial meeting took place’ before the match against Tottenham.

The account wrote: ‘𝐄𝐗𝐂𝐋𝐔𝐒𝐈𝐕𝐄: It’s officially over for Arne Slot at Liverpool. Before today’s game against Tottenham, a crucial meeting took place between Slot, the club and his representatives regarding his future – with specific conditions tied to today’s performance. The decision has now been made: he will not continue as Liverpool manager next season. Confirmation is expected very soon. More to follow soon!’

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