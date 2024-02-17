Xabi Alonso is currently ‘leaning towards’ a move to Liverpool in the summer despite interest from Bayern Munich, according to reports.

Jurgen Klopp announced last month that he will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season to bring to an end his nine-year spell at the Premier League club.

The German has won six major trophies during his time at Liverpool and has transformed their fortunes after taking over Brendan Rodgers part-way through the 2015-16 season.

Anyone replacing Klopp will be in for a tough time with suggestions that Liverpool’s path could be similar to Man Utd’s post-Alex Ferguson and Arsenal’s post-Arsene Wenger.

Alonso is currently the favourite with the bookmakers to succeed Klopp with the former Liverpool midfielder guiding Bayer Leverkusen to the top of the Bundesliga.

Leverkusen are now five points clear at the summit of the German top flight after beating Bayern Munich 3-0 over the weekend.

READ MORE: Five games to rule Xabi Alonso out of being the next Liverpool manager

And now German outlet Fussball Transfers claims that Alonso is ‘considered the top favourite’ to replace Klopp at Liverpool and the Reds have ‘already made contact’ with the Spaniard about taking over.

But, with Thomas Tuchel under pressure at Bayern Munich following their loss to Leverkusen and defeat to Lazio in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League clash against Lazio, the Bavarians ‘want to overtake’ Liverpool in the race for Alonso.

There is a problem for the German side, though, with Alonso currently ‘leaning towards Liverpool’ as the promising young coach weighs up his future.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has also been rumoured as a potential replacement for Klopp with a report insisting that Spurs are ‘absolutely concerned’ he could join the Reds.

But Postecoglou was not entertaining the rumours in his pre-match press conference on Friday: “I may be on a shortlist. I don’t think I want to say anything about that because I don’t think that’s ever going to enter my brain space for what are my priorities in life and profession right now.”

While transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also claims that there is “nothing” in the speculation so far, he wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Ange Postecoglou put any rumours of him wanting to leave Tottenham to go to Liverpool to bed in his recent press conference, and guys I’ve nothing on Postecoglou and Liverpool so far.

“He’s very happy at Tottenham and I’m not aware of contacts with other clubs. He was also very much involved in talks to convince Lucas Bergvall to join Spurs for example, so it doesn’t look like a worrying situation to me.”