Alonso next? Six brilliant (and terrible) managers that have rejected the Liverpool job

Xabi Alonso has reportedly rebuffed Liverpool’s interest in favour of staying put at Bayer Leverkusen, according to reports.

The legendary former Reds midfielder appears to have brief the media that he intends to remain in Germany for at least one more season, leaving both Liverpool and Bayern Munich looking elsewhere to fill their vacancies in the summer.

Sporting Lisbon coach Ruben Amorim is now said to be the front-runner to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Alonso wouldn’t be the first big-name coach to reject the chance to sit in Liverpool’s dugout. We’ve taken a closer look at six managers that reportedly turned the club down.

