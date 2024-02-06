According to reports, Liverpool have picked out their two preferred candidates to replace departing manager Jurgen Klopp in the summer.

Klopp was the surprise saviour of the January transfer window as he announced towards the end of a boring month that he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of this season.

Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso has unsurprisingly emerged as the favourite to replace Klopp ahead of next season.

The Liverpool legend has been working wonders with Bayer Leverkusen, who are two points clear of Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga.

The Reds may face competition in the race to acquire Alonso as he has also been linked with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in recent weeks.

Regarding potential alternatives to Alonso, Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim has emerged as an option after he was linked with Manchester United earlier this week.

Journalist Gianluigi Longari claims Alonso and Amorim have been identified as the leading candidates to join Liverpool in the summer.

“Liverpool evaluations underway for the bench,” Longari wrote on X.

“Many candidates in the running, the first on the LFC list is Xabi Alonso.

“Among the alternatives considered by the Reds, the name of Ruben Amorim currently managing Sporting stands out.”

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has explained why he thinks Alonso is his “ideal choice” to succeed Klopp.

“I think if anyone can do it it’s Xabi,” Hamann told talkSPORT.

“He’s loved by the people, he’s been a brilliant player and what he’s doing at Leverkusen is exceptional.

“Obviously there’s a danger to going in after Klopp, the pressure and the expectations will be high, but I think they will have a team – if they keep them together – that competes for the Premier League next season.

“People talk about [Roberto] De Zerbi, [Ange] Postecoglou, Liverpool is different and he [Alonso] knows what the club is like. He’s loved by the fans.

“For me, I think he would be the ideal choice. If he sees it the same way, I’m not too sure.

“If you look at Liverpool, Liverpool is a special and unique club and I think the success of Klopp was down to the relationship he’s had with the players, the fans and the city; he changed the mentality in the whole city.”

When asked whether he thinks Leverkusen can win the Bundesliga this season, Hamann answered: “They have a chance, I think they won’t get beaten next week and they’ll go into the final games with a lead.

“If they were to win the league it would be sensational, and maybe if he wins it he’ll think, ‘this is as far as I can go, let’s take up a new challenge’.

“Liverpool is different, can he do it? I think if anyone can do it after Klopp it will be him.”