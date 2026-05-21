Xabi Alonso has commented on the futures of three leading Chelsea stars, while it’s been reported that he will ‘sanction’ a transfer.

Last weekend, it was confirmed that Liverpool legend Alonso will become Chelsea’s new manager ahead of next season.

And the Spaniard has a huge job on his hands heading into next season, with Chelsea facing a season without European football as they sit eighth in the Premier League with one game remaining.

The Blues are also in financial turmoil, risking sanctions for overspending, and may be forced to cash in on several valuable assets this summer.

Marc Cucurella, Enzo Fernandez and Joao Pedro have arguably been Chelsea’s standout performers in an otherwise torrid season, and the latter player is being linked with a £65m move to Barcelona.

READ: Xabi Alonso demands two Real Madrid stars at Chelsea – but only one wants to join

And Alonso has remained coy when asked about the futures of these three players.

During a chat on El Chiringuito TV, a reporter asked Alonso: “Chelsea has players that half of Europe wants. Joao Pedro, who Barça seems to be after, I imagine you won’t want to let him go. Enzo Fernandez, Marc Cucurella…

In response, Alonso said: “Well… this is football, and we’ll make a good team.”

Xabi Alonso to let Liam Delap leave

But according to a report from Football Insider and ex-Premier League chief scout Mick Brown, striker Liam Delap is far more likely to leave following a disappointing debut season at Stamford Bridge.

According to the report, Alonso is ‘to sanction’ his proposed move to Everton this summer.

“Everton always seemed a better destination for him than Chelsea,” Brown told Football Insider.

READ MORE: Xabi Alonso identifies five leaders at Chelsea – two of them could leave

“It was a surprise when he moved to Chelsea last year, because it seemed like Everton would be much better suited to the way he plays at this stage of his career.

“It’s the reason he was let go by Man City and now the reason he’s struggling at Chelsea, he isn’t the type of striker who is good with his feet and with link-up play.

“He thrives when the ball is played long and he can battle for it, in the air or on the ground, and he can bully defenders to get them out of his way.

“That style suits David Moyes and Everton much more than it does Chelsea, and I expect when Alonso comes in he will make that same evaluation.

“He should have gone to Everton last year, but they will have been keeping a close eye on him at Chelsea, and if the opportunity comes up then they could finally make it happen.”

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