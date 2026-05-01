According to reports, Xabi Alonso is ‘interested’ in joining Chelsea and has set a condition to replace former boss Liam Rosenior.

Alonso has been out of work since leaving Real Madrid at the start of this year, but he is expected to land another big managerial job in the coming weeks/months.

The 44-year-old’s strong reputation largely remains intact after working wonders at Bayer Leverkusen, with Real Madrid renowned as one of the most difficult clubs in Europe to manage.

And Alonso could return to the Premier League ahead of next season, with Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City linked with him.

For most of this season, it has seemed inevitable that he would rejoin Liverpool to replace Arne Slot, but he has been ‘betrayed’ by his former club. A report has claimed that he had a ‘verbal agreement’ to be their next boss, but he has received the ‘devastating news’ that they are considering keeping the Dutchman.

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Alonso open to Chelsea move on one condition…

This could open the door to a move to Chelsea, who are looking for a new head coach to replace Rosenior.

Alonso is among a host of options for Chelsea, and Blues journalist Simon Phillips insists the Spaniard is ‘interested’.

However, a ‘sticking point’ is that Alonso would want more control regarding transfers to take the job, which you presume he is unlikely to receive.

Former boss Antonio Conte has been mentioned as a left-field target for Chelsea, but Football Insider’s Mick Brown, who is a former Premier League chief scout, has explained why there are “major worries” with the current Napoli boss.

“There are some major worries about hiring Conte,” Brown told Football Insider.

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“His time at Tottenham caused a few waves, and it’s because of that Chelsea are cautious. He exploded towards the end, called out the board, the club’s mentality and the chairman.

“Then he was sacked, of course, it was essentially his passport to get out of there.

“Now, the Chelsea board have had their own issues with managers speaking out against them, that’s why Maresca was let go, so they don’t want a repeat of that.

“The other thing with Conte is, he wants to win but he wants to win short-term. It’s what he does, he comes in and makes that immediate impact.

“Chelsea, by all accounts, are looking long-term. They’ve got this young group of players and they want to build something for the future, so does Conte fit into that?

“I would argue he doesn’t at the moment, because yes it’s good to win things, but they want to build this project and Conte isn’t that type of manager.

“So he’ll be somebody they’ve looked at, but I would be surprised if he’s the one they went with.”

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