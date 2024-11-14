Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich target ‘to leave’ Germany despite ‘2026’ contract obligation

Xabi Alonso has been dubbed as one of the best up and coming managers in the world since achieving what most thought was the unthinkable last season.

After an eleven year dynasty where so many tried and failed to pip Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga title, Alonso did it at the first time of asking in his first full season in charge of Bayer Leverkusen.

That meant the former Liverpool midfielder was tipped to takeover from Jurgen Klopp in the summer after the German boss announced he would be leaving the club after nine years in charge.

Alonso though, decided to continue as manager of Leverkusen however, that looks like it could be changing soon.

As per Eurosport, Alonso will leave the German champions at the end of the season as he aims to continue climbing the football managerial ladder which so many expect him to reach the top.

His Leverkusen side won the league by going unbeaten last year, with their only defeat of the season coming in the Europa League final against Atalanta.

Reports suggest although Alonso’s contract at Leverkusen runs until 2026, he is set to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid, though league rivals Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on the 42-year-old. This shouldn’t come as a shock to anybody as Bayern are known to nab the best talents, both players and managers, from fellow title challengers.

Leverkusen haven’t started the season as well as they would have liked to, sitting in fourth place, nine points adrift of Bayern, but after last season, Alonso still has enough credit in the bank.

He would be an ideal replacement at the Santiago Bernabeu for Ancelotti, having played for the club and the Spanish national team. It seems as though a move to Real would be the perfect place to go for Alonso, where it maybe time for a change.

Madrid are only six points off leaders Barcelona, but have started the season poorly, after being hammered by Hansi Flick’s men last month while having lost two games out of four in the Champions League this season.

On top of that, the side don’t seem to be clicking as expected after Kylian Mbappe’s arrival in the summer. The signing looks one Galactico too many for Ancelotti to be able to shoehorn having already had so much joy last season with Jude Bellingham, Vinicius and Rodrygo.