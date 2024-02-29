Alonso to Liverpool: Bayern have ‘advantage’ over Reds amid lack of ‘structure’ and ‘total agreement’

Bayern Munich having a ‘structure’ in place could give them a ‘possible advantage’ over Liverpool in the race for Xabi Alonso, says Fabrizio Romano.

Jurgen Klopp announced in January that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, with Bayer Leverkusen boss Alonso emerging as the leading candidate to replace the German.

Unfortunately for the Premier League club, Thomas Tuchel will leave Bayern at the end of 2023/24 and are also keen on appointing the Spaniard.

Tuchel’s decision to step down comes with Leverkusen top of the Bundesliga with 19 wins and four draws from 23 matches.

Alonso’s side are eight points clear of the reigning champions, who are 1-0 down in their Champions League last-16 tie against Lazio, adding to the pressure on Tuchel.

Leverkusen’s form and their style of play under their rookie head coach have made Alonso one of the most wanted managers in the world.

It will be nearly impossible to replace Klopp at Anfield, while Bayern will have high expectations but will be very well prepared to reach their goals.

And according to Romano, the current ‘structure’ at the Allianz Arena could be a boost in their battle with Liverpool for Alonso’s signature.

The Reds are currently without a sporting director, while Munich have recently brought in Max Eberl.

The lack of certainty in the boardroom at Anfield could play nicely into Bayern’s hands and Romano has explained why this is the case.

Romano says Liverpool’s interest ‘is absolutely there’, but Alonso does not know what he wants to do at the end of the season, with staying at Leverkusen not off the table.

It is worth noting that Nacional have recently reported that Alonso has a ‘total agreement’ to leave the club this summer.

Writing in his CaughtOffside column, the Italian transfer expert says the German side will find it “very difficult” to keep hold of the 41-year-old, though.

‘Is Xabi Alonso going to Liverpool or Bayern? Romano wrote. ‘I think he doesn’t know at the moment. So imagine me! It’s too early to know where he’s going, but I really think it’s going to be a really important month, I would say, because the discussion, the internal discussion at these two clubs have already started. The advantage for Bayern is that they already have a structure in place, whereas Liverpool still need to hire a new director. The interest from Liverpool is absolutely there – they still want Xabi Alonso as a priority target, but both clubs, Liverpool and Bayern, have alternatives as well. They have other candidates because they know that it’s going to be not an easy fight. Also, my understanding is that Xabi Alonso himself wants to take some time because he wants to focus on Bayer Leverkusen. They are doing something historical this season and he doesn’t want any distraction. So he knows about this interest, obviously, but at the moment he doesn’t want to sign anything or to agree with any club in February, in March, because his focus remains on Bayer Leverkusen. Some important people at Leverkusen also hope he could be persuaded to stay for one more year. But my opinion, from speaking to some sources, is that it’s going to be very difficult. I think it’s a very small percentage that we see Xabi Alonso staying at Bayer Leverkusen in the summer.

Incidentally, Liverpool and Leverkusen could meet in this season’s Europa League, with everyone surely hoping that will be the final in Dublin.

If they meet before then, at least we will get to see them play each other twice. It would be one hell of a tie between two clubs chasing glory in their domestic leagues and cups.

