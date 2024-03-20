Bayer Leverkusen director Fernando Carro says he trusts Bayern Munich and Liverpool-linked head coach Xabi Alonso will snub interest from his two former clubs.

Liverpool and Bayern are both looking for a new manager after Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel’s respective decisions to step down from their roles at the end of the season.

Leverkusen ‘trusts’ Alonso to reject Liverpool, Bayern

Alonso’s side continued their unbeaten run in 2023/24 with a 3-2 victory at Freiburg, ensuring they remained ten points clear of Bundesliga title rivals Bayern.

As well as being the strong favourites to win the league, Leverkusen are in the last eight of the Europa League and the semi-finals of the DfB Pokal, which they are also expected to win as the only top-flight side left in the competition.

In fact, they could face third-tier outfit FC Saarbrucken – who face FC Kaiserslautern in the semis – in the final.

It is not only the results that have gained Alonso so many plaudits but the football his players are putting on display, which is unsurprisingly attracting the interest of Bayern and Liverpool.

However, staying at Leverkusen – who will be back in the Champions League next term – is not out of the equation.

And the club’s director, Carro, is confident Alonso will turn down Leverkusen’s Bundesliga rivals and the Reds to stay put.

READ MORE: Who will replace Jurgen Klopp as next Liverpool manager?

“He has a contract until 2026 and there is no reason to doubt that he will stay here,” he said.

“In football you never know what will happen. But I have a lot of trust, we have a very good relationship.

“I’m very relaxed, like [sporting director] Simon Rolfes. We have been planning the squad for next season for a long time – with Xabi Alonso.

“We have a list of coaches that is always updated, we have to be prepared in case things turn out differently than we think. But I don’t think it will happen like that.

“It’s a stroke of luck that we have him. That’s why I hope he stays with us for a long time because he’s really a top coach.”

Bayern coy on Xabi Alonso links

Bayern are very keen on replacing Tuchel with Alonso and their sporting director Max Eberl has offered an update on the Bavarian club’s search for a new boss.

“I haven’t spoken with any coach and haven’t received any approval or rejection,” he said.

“[Alonso] played for FC Bayern. But I don’t want to provoke headlines: ‘Xabi fits with Bayern!’ – I’m talking about him knowing this club.

“He’s under contract at Bayer Leverkusen, can win the domestic double there and the Europa League as well. But to return to the question: there are coaches who fit with FC Bayern, yes.

“How naive would I be to mention a desired candidate now and then we end up not getting him? Maybe in the end our best decision would be to hire a coach who hasn’t been linked.

“Then people will probably say: ‘Bayern didn’t manage to get Xabi Alonso’ – but maybe that was exactly our conscious decision.”

READ MORE: Who will be the next £100m footballer? Abused Real Madrid forward among five