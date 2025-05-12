Xabi Alonso has been told a Bundesliga star could be “the one” for him to sign at Real Madrid, while it’s been suggested Trent Alexander-Arnold is a “very different” right-back to what the La Liga giants currently have.

Alonso has told Bayer Leverkusen of his decision to leave the club at the end of the season. He guided them to Bundesliga glory last season, though they are almost certain to come second this season, with the title already gone.

Speculation has been rife over him joining Real Madrid as their next manager. Carlo Ancelotti has been dead and buried for a while, with it now confirmed he’s going to become the Brazil coach.

Further to that, insider Fabrizio Romano has stated that Alonso is now confirmed as the next Real boss. His first signing – though not from his own mind – will be Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the Liverpool man in the same situation as his new boss, announcing his departure form his current side without revealing where he’d be doing.

It’s expected that Alexander-Arnold could play as a wing-back at Real, with Europan football expert Andy Brassell speaking on the move.

“They’re bringing in a very different right-back in Trent Alexander-Arnold who’s very different from Dani Carvajal,” he explained on talkSPORT.

“They’ve got enough good midfield players that you have to wonder where else he would play, does Alonso move to three at the back?”

It’s expected that Alonso will indeed do that, given he’s had success with a back-three system at Leverkusen, and he it’s believed he could bring one of his very best players from the club with him.

“Two of the key players for him have been [Alejandro] Grimaldo and [Jeremie] Frimpong at wing-back. If there was one player I think you’re going to have a little pop for who isn’t Florian Wirtz, I would say Grimaldo is the one.

“Someone who’s so creative, who can do the left wing-back, can play further in midfield, can stretch the game so [Kylian] Mbappe and Vinicius [Junior] can play a little more infield.

“Will we see that Vinicius – Mbappe front two next season? That wouldn’t be a massive surprise.”

Grimaldo was an absolute terror to Bundesliga sides last season, finishing with the most assists in the league (13) as well as 10 goals. This term, he has eight Bundesliga assists, within a tally of 13 in all competitions.

Meanwhile, the signing of Wirtz might not be possible, as it’s been stated he’s leaning towards Bayern Munich, and that Real Madrid are yet to enquire about him.

Whether that changes when Alonso gets to the club remains to be seen.

READ MORE: Liverpool ‘ready to agree early’ Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid transfer for ‘quick fee’