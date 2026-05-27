According to reports, new Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso wants the Premier League giants to sign Liverpool star Florian Wirtz this summer.

Alonso was recently confirmed as Chelsea’s new manager, and he has a huge job on his hands ahead of next season.

The Blues are coming off an incredibly disappointing 2025/26 campaign, in which they sacked two managers and failed to qualify for Europe.

The Spaniard appears to have been given more control over transfers than his predecessors because he’s been named manager and not head coach, and a big squad overhaul is expected this summer.

For now, Chelsea may be more focused on sanctioning exits to balance the books, but they are also linked with a move for Wirtz that is realistically never going to come to fruition.

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Chelsea are only linked with Wirtz because the attacking midfielder has a great relationship with Alonso from their time at Bayer Leverkusen, while he flattered to deceive in his debut season at Anfield.

Despite this, Liverpool will feel confident that he can kick on next season and a move to Chelsea is not realistic in the slightest due to their current financial issues.

Still, Football Insider are reporting that the Blues have ‘set sights’ on Wirtz because Alonso is ‘keen’ for this ‘sensational’ transfer to go through.

And the same report even claims that Liverpool are ‘open’ to letting Wirtz leave.

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The report adds:

‘The Blues hold a strong interest in the 23-year-old just one year after the Merseyside giants signed him from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth up to £116million. ‘Sources say Liverpool would be open to letting Wirtz go for the right deal even though they would publicly deny that.’

£21m star decides he ‘wants to leave’ Chelsea

As alluded to above, there are likely to be plenty of exits from Chelsea this summer, and a report from BBC Sport claims goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen will be among those to leave.

The report claims Jorgensen ‘wants to leave’ the Blues and has ‘indicated his desire’ to move elsewhere to the club’s hierarchy.

The report explained:

‘The 24-year-old told head of global goalkeeping Ben Roberts he wants consistent first-team football, having joined from Villarreal for £20.7m in 2024. ‘That lack of regular game time is understood to be behind his desire to leave, with Chelsea open to a sale on favourable terms after previously blocking his attempts to depart in January.’

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