Paul Merson says he is “surprised” that Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso has decided not to join Liverpool or Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

It was widely reported on Thursday evening that Alonso – who is now second favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield – wants to stay at Leverkusen.

Xabi Alonso confirms Liverpool snub

The Spanish head coach then confirmed his decision on Friday, revealing that he has told the club’s board of his desire to stay put.

“I had a good meeting with Bayer Leverkusen and I informed them that I will stay and continue at the club,” Alonso told reporters. “After lot of talks about my future, I used the break to reflect and make my decision. This is the place to be for me.

“My job at Bayer is not over. I want to help the club, help the players to develop, the board is great… it’s all fantastic here. I’m still young coach but I think this is the best decision for my future. I took my time and I’m sure about that.

“I’m grateful to Bayer and the board, the players, the fans… I feel that this is the best way, to continue together. I have also informed the players, it’s true. My deadline was this week, it’s matter of respect. Now everything is clear.

“I’m not gonna comment about Liverpool or Bayern. These are big clubs and I’ve strong links with them but I’m in the place where I want to be. It’s not time to decide my future now, I want to develop at Bayer Leverkusen.”

Merson ‘surprised’ by Alonso news

Alonso’s decision has been the big news of the week and speaking on Sky Sports, Merson said his thoughts on the matter.

The former Arsenal midfielder has warned the Spaniard that the opportunity to manage Liverpool might not come again and that he probably should move on while the chance is right in front of him.

“If I’m being honest yes, I’m surprised,” Merson began. “I think you’ve got to make hay while the sun shines in management, and you’re talking about two of the biggest jobs in world football with Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

“This chance may never come again. I don’t see Bayer Leverkusen winning the Bundesliga next season, I expect Bayern Munich the juggernaut to carry on as they have the last 10, 11, 12 years.

“I’m shocked, really shocked. I can understand that he’s probably happy with what he’s doing. He’s getting great accolades and rightly so.

“But these opportunities come along once in a blue moon and I just hope he doesn’t regret this decision. That’s my opinion.

“I know what managers are like, but everyone gets the sack in the end. He’s turning down two of the biggest jobs in the world.”

