Man Utd reach ‘agreement’ to offload 28y/o and already have replacement lined up

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Celta de Vigo over a loan deal for Altay Bayindir, with the Red Devils planning to bring Orlando Gill to Old Trafford as a potential replacement for the Turkish goalkeeper, according to reports.

Senne Lammens, Radel Vitek, Bayindir, Karl Darlow, Tom Heaton and Dermot Mee are the six goalkeepers on the books of Man Utd at the moment.

Lammens is the undisputed number one between the posts for Man Utd manager Michael Carrick.

Darlow joined Man Utd earlier this summer after leaving Leeds United at the end of last season.

The former Newcastle United goalkeeper will be the number two between the posts for Man Utd.

That means that Bayindir would fall further behind in the pecking order, and, to no one’s surprise, the Turkey international goalkeeper looks to be heading out of Old Trafford.

READ: Romano reveals next Man Utd transfer has been ‘approved’ as Newcastle chaos continues

Altay Bayindir to leave Man Utd for Celta de Vigo

Spanish club Celta de Vigo are reported to be keen on Bayindir and have already reached an agreement with Man Utd to sign the 28-year-old on a loan deal.

Spanish journalist Alberto Bravo wrote on X at 11:05am on August 1: “Celta and Manchester United have reached an agreement for Altay Bayindir.

“Over the weekend, they will exchange the documentation so that the Turkish goalkeeper can arrive in Vigo next week.”

Bravo added at 12:21pm: “Altay Bayindir’s contract expires in 2027.

“United can extend it by one more year, but it seems complicated that they will exercise that option, so at the end of the season Celta could reach an agreement to sign him permanently.”

READ MORE: Potential third Man Utd midfield signing now ‘open’ to joining after new Chelsea bid is revealed

The journalist has shed further light on the terms of Bayindir’s loan deal in Metropolitano.gal.

The report in the Spanish news outlet has stated: ‘Celta Vigo has finalised – only minor details remain – its fourth summer signing for the first team.

‘It’s goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

‘The 28-year-old Turkish international arrives on loan from Manchester United.

‘As Metropolitano.gal has learned, negotiations between the three parties have progressed satisfactorily in recent days.

‘A loan agreement was reached in the last few hours.

‘The expectation is that the final details will be completed, including the exchange of documents and the signing of contracts.’

Man Utd want to sign Orlando Gill

Man Utd sanctioning a loan deal for Bayindir comes in the wake of the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, trying to sign Paraguay international goalkeeper Orlando Gill from San Lorenzo.

Man Utd were hugely impressed with Gill’s performance for Paraguay at the 2026 World Cup and have enquired about a potential deal for the 26-year-old, according to his agent.

Mario Jara told DSports Radio: “We are in talks with English clubs as well as clubs in Germany.

“There were enquiries with Manchester United.

“We only received two concrete offers.

“We are currently in the negotiation phase.

“The sale is close, the time is right.

“We have to handle it very carefully because there are many things involved.

“It’s ideal for him to take a step up in quality.

“He’s prepared and capable of playing in any league, without a doubt.”

READ NEXT: Arsenal and Manchester United guilty of summer 2026’s biggest transfer undercharges