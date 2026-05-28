Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, who is an Arsenal and Barcelona target

Arsenal and FC Barcelona target Julian Alvarez has reportedly made a ‘clear’ transfer decision after the Gunners made a £104m ‘offer’.

Alvarez made his name at Man City, but he has taken his game to another level since joining La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid.

The 24-year-old has quickly developed into one of the top strikers in Europe, and he is attracting interest from several elite clubs ahead of this summer.

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has already named Arsenal, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain as potential destinations for Alvarez, who could end up costing well over £100m this summer.

Alvarez has been touted as a potential upgrade on Arsenal star Viktor Gyokeres, though a report in Spain claims they made a ‘formal offer’ worth £104m for the Atletico Madrid star during last summer’s Club World Cup.

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Barcelona appear most likely destination for Alvarez as Romano issues an update

However, Barcelona currently look to be the most likely club to sign Alvarez, with the forward in line to join Anthony Gordon in signing for Hansi Flick’s side.

In a new update on Thursday evening, Romano revealed that the “deal is on” for Barcelona to sign Alvarez this summer, with the Spanish giants preparing to make an opening bid for him.

“Barcelona are preparing, internally, the first official proposal, the first official bid for Julian Alvarez,” Romano explained on his YouTube channel.

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“Barcelona are not sending the bid today [Thursday]. Barcelona have not sent the bid.

“Barcelona are [still] discussing internally – [Joan] Laporta, Deco, [Hansi] Flick, everyone at the club – how they want to move, how they want to act.

“For sure, the bid will be sent before the start of the World Cup. It’s a matter of days, it could be any moment [after completing the Gordon deal].”

In another update, journalist Ben Jacobs claimed Alvarez has “made it clear” that he wants to join Barcelona this summer.

“Barcelona set to place an opening bid for Julian Alvarez of around €100m,” Jacobs said on X.

Atletico Madrid want significantly more than the €120m Barcelona paid for Antoine Griezmann in 2019. Alvarez has made it clear he wants the move.”

He later added: “Atletico Madrid had hoped he might sign a new deal, but Alvarez is pushing to leave.”

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