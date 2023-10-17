Barcelona ‘attentive’ to City star ‘overshadowing’ Haaland amid talk of shock £43m release clause

Barcelona are interested in signing Manchester City and Argentina forward Julian Alvarez, according to reports in Spain.

Alvarez has been superb for the Cityzens since he joined the Premier League champions from River Plate for a measly £17million in 2022.

The Argentine World Cup winner has 25 caps for his country and has scored 23 goals and provided 10 assists in 62 appearances for City.

Rumours of a move away from the Etihad have appeared a few times over the last year or so, with Bayern Munich believed to be keen.

Barcelona are the latest club to be linked with Alvarez and Spanish outlet Sport (via Sport Witness) says the La Liga champions are ‘very attentive’ to Alvarez.

It is believed the Blaugrana are looking for a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski and despite the recent signing of Vitor Roque, they are keeping an eye on Alvarez’s situation.

The 23-year-old is appreciated for his versatility and the report says Xavi and his management team like him.

There is talk of a €50million (£43.4m) release clause in his City contract, although it is mentioned in the report that this feels unlikely and we would have to agree.

Unsurprisingly, it is claimed that Pep Guardiola wants to keep hold of Alvarez and is actually ‘in love’ with the player.

Alvarez has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season and former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch recently said the City star would start for any of the other 19 clubs in the division.

Crouch is not the only former professional who has been high in praise of Alvarez this week.

Former goalkeeper and Atletico Madrid manager Jorge D’Alessandro has claimed that his compatriot is “overshadowing” Erling Haaland this season.

“I recommended Julian Alvarez for both Real Madrid and Barcelona,” he said.

“I think he is overshadowing Haaland. He is totally overshadowing him.

“Julian Alvarez is at the same level as Alfredo Di Stefano. He plays in all spaces. The new Di Stefano is called Julian Alvarez.”

In eight Premier League appearances this season, Alvarez has three goals and four assists.

In comparison, Alvarez’s club teammate Haaland has eight goals in as many appearances in the league.

