Man Utd ‘enquire’ about West Ham star ‘Ten Hag has high opinion of’ as Ratcliffe ‘considers’ bid

Manchester United have made an enquiry about the availability of West Ham United midfielder Edson Alvarez, according to reports.

Alvarez joined the Hammers from Ajax last summer for a fee in the region of £34million.

He was impressive in his debut season in the Premier League, picking up 11 yellow cards in 31 top-flight appearances under David Moyes.

Surprisingly, though, the 26-year-old Mexican is being linked with a move away from the London Stadium.

West Ham do not need to sell players to help avoid a Premier League Profit and Sustainability breach so will likely stand firm if interest becomes into a formal bid.

Manchester United are believed to be interested in signing the former Bayern Munich target.

Fabrizio Romano claimed earlier this week that the Red Devils are ‘seriously considering’ signing a new midfielder with Casmeiro likely to leave this summer.

Alvarez has been ‘discussed internally’ and is ‘appreciated’ by Erik ten Hag, but it will be ‘difficult’ to agree a deal with West Ham, Romano says.

He wrote on X on June 19: ‘Man United, seriously considering to bring in also new midfielder – almost sure in case Casemiro leaves.

‘Understand Mexico captain Edson Alvarez is one of the options discussed internally, appreciated by Ten Hag. It’s difficult deal, as West Ham considers him as key player.’

Man Utd ‘enquire’ about signing West Ham star

And now German journalist Florian Plettenberg has claimed that the ex-Ajax star ‘is not unsellable’ and could be sold for a fee in between €60-80million (£50.7-67.6milliom).

Not only have Man Utd ‘internally discussed’ the Mexican but have now ‘inquired about him in recent days’, Plettenberg has claimed.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Even though West Ham are reluctant to let him go in this transfer window, Edson Alvarez is not unsellable! His price valuation is estimated to be between €60-80m.

‘Been told Manchester United have inquired about him in recent days and have gathered information about the figures and his plans. Erik ten Hag has a high opinion of him.

‘However, there is no agreement or any offers on the table at WHUFC yet.’

It will shock you to know that Alvarez has played more games in his career under Man Utd boss Ten Hag than any other manager in his career.

Ten Hag loves a player with Eredivisie experience and particularly someone who he has managed.

