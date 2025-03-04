Man Utd: Alvaro Carreras refuses to rule out the possibility of a return to Old Trafford

Manchester United may face a crucial decision regarding former left-back Álvaro Carreras, despite selling him to Benfica in the summer.

Carreras signed for Manchester United from Real Madrid in September 2020 on a four-year contract

Carreras was a regular for the under-23 team and was named Manchester United’s U23 Player of the Year. In his first season at Manchester United at youth level he made 20 league appearances and one in the EFL trophy, as well as seven for the under-18s, and two in the FA Youth Cup.

He received his first call-up to the Manchester United senior team in during the 2021/22 season, when he was named on the bench for the Premier League match at home to Chelsea but went on to depart in 2024.

Despite selling Carreras to Benfica in the summer of 2024, Manchester United might need to reconsider their decision and bring the talented full-back back to Old Trafford. It was initially a £6m loan but the 21-year-old left-back has been making waves in Liga Portugal and with an option to buy, and his performances the Portuguese side made the move permanent have only added to the regret of letting him go.

Valued at around £40 million by Benfica now, Carreras has been involved in 38 appearances this season, showcasing his ability to contribute both defensively and offensively.

His technical prowess and versatility make him a perfect fit for the modern full-back role, especially under Ruben Amorim’s tactical system, which emphasises wide play and creativity from the flanks.

With United’s struggles in the left-back and wing-back positions this season, Carreras has emerged as a potential solution to strengthen their defensive flanks.

Manager Ruben Amorim’s implementation of a 3-4-3 system has faltered, especially with the lack of reliable options on the left side. Luke Shaw has been sidelined due to persistent injuries, and neither Tyrell Malacia nor Diogo Dalot have been able to meet the tactical demands of the system.

Manchester United’s purchase of Patrick Dorgu earlier this year, who is able to cover the right flank, appeared to address their full-back needs. However, his arrival and Dalot’s performances have not solved the issue of their left-sided defence.

Carreras has been widely praised for his adaptability, sharp defensive instincts, and ability to drive forward, qualities United could greatly benefit from. If United are to make a serious push for silverware next season, securing a reliable, attacking full-back like Carreras may be the key to solidifying their defense and adding depth to their squad.

Carreras has made it clear, however, that he is focused on his current role at Benfica and is not concerned with reports linking him to Manchester United. He has expressed his happiness at the club he stated: “I’m concentrating on what I have to do because every three days I have a game. I’m very happy here.”

But with United’s ongoing struggles and their need for a dynamic left-back, a future move could be a possibility—should they decide to make their move

Although United have now shifted focus to Dorgu, Carreras’ impressive form at Benfica could prompt them to reconsider activating his buy-back clause, potentially at a price of £25 million.

Despite the club’s financial concerns, the young Spaniard’s consistent performances in a competitive league like Portugal’s and the Champions League suggest he could be the long-term solution to United’s full-back woes. In hindsight, had United held onto Carreras or acted quicker, they might have saved themselves the expense of signing new players altogether.