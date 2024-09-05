‘Amazing’ Mohamed Salah contract reveal ‘surprises’ as ‘everybody feels same way’ about Liverpool star

Chris Sutton is “amazed” Mohamed Salah has not been offered a new contract by Liverpool as the pundit claims “everybody feels the same way” about his prospective move to Saudi Arabia.

Salah has started the season with a bang, grabbing three goals and three assists in his opening three games under new manager Arne Slot.

Liverpool feared the Egyptian may be on his way to Saudi Arabia this summer with huge contract offers available to the star forward, but Salah remains at Anfield with one year left on his current deal.

Despite the possibility of losing him on a free transfer next summer, Salah revealed after the 3-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday that there have not yet been talks with the club over a new deal.

“Nobody in the club talked to me yet about contracts so I was just like, ‘OK, I play my last season and see at the end of the season’,” he told Sky Sports.

Sutton can’t get his head around that, insisting that the Reds will surely negotiate with the 32-year-old is he maintains his brilliant form.

He told CasinoApps.com: “If the comments that Mo Salah made about not being offered a new Liverpool contract are true, I would find that pretty amazing. Given what he has done at the club, I would find it hard to believe that Liverpool haven’t offered him a new deal or at least had a conversation about it.

“I don’t understand that. Of course, he’s not the only key player in the last year of their Liverpool contract. Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are in the same position. Perhaps because Salah and van Dijk are the wrong side of thirty, Liverpool want to be cautious about offering them long terms, because they are not the kind of club that hand out long contracts.

“I am surprised that Salah is in this position. Salah has come back, he looks super hungry, super fit, and he offers Liverpool great quality. It will be interesting how this one with him pans out. Players and clubs can change their mind. I would be staggered if he carries on this level of form and there isn’t some sort of offer from Liverpool. I’m sure there will be.

“I think that everybody feels the same way. We don’t want to see Mo Salah going to Saudi. Not yet anyway. Not when he’s got so much to offer.”

A report earlier this week claimed the comments made by Salah after Liverpool’s 3-0 win were part of a ‘carefully constructed strategy’.