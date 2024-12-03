Amazon Prime football season is back – and they’ve brought some old friends…

Christmas is coming and, mercifully, so too is some decent football coverage with Amazon Prime bringing some much-loved voices back to the Premier League.

It’s a massive midweek in the top flight, with some huge games across three days worthy of football royalty like Jeff Stelling and Clive Tyldesley.

Friend of F365, Tyldesley will be on commentary for the visit of runaway leaders Liverpool to Newcastle on Wednesday night. Keeping our Clive company will be Robbie Fowler, Dimitar Berbatov, Roberto Martinez and Jermain Defoe.

On the same evening, Manchester United go to Arsenal in a massive Emirates clash, while Manchester City look to arrest a rotten recent run when Nottingham Forest, the only team to beat Liverpool, show up at the Etihad.

You’re spoiled for choice with six big games on Wednesday night, so to avoid any difficult decisions over which individual match stream to watch, you could tune in to the Soccer Saturday-style ‘goals’ show hosted by the peerless Stelling.

Amazon Prime, unlike Sky Sports and TNT Sports, will give every Premier League match this week its own dedicated show with a presenter, pundits and commentators, starting on Tuesday with Ipswich versus Crystal Palace and Leicester, under Ruud van Nistelrooy’s management, against West Ham.

On Thursday, Brighton’s trip to Fulham and Tottenham’s visit to Bournemouth wrap up what promises to be a pivotal matchday 14 in the Premier League.

The matches are all completely free if you sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial here. If you have already used your free trial you can watch all of the matches for £8.99 by taking up a Prime subscription and then cancelling it after the second set of Amazon matches on Boxing Day and December 27.

You can get a subscription here.

Premier League on Amazon Prime

Tuesday December 3

Ipswich v Crystal Palace: 7.30pm

Leicester City v West Ham: 8.15pm

Wednesday December 4

Everton v Wolves: 7.30pm

Man City v Nottingham Forest: 7.30pm

Newcastle v Liverpool: 7.30pm

Southampton v Chelsea: 7.30pm

Arsenal v Man Utd: 8.15pm

Aston Villa v Brentford: 8.15pm

Thursday December 5

Fulham v Brighton: 7.30pm

Bournemouth v Tottenham: 8.15pm

Premier League fixtures for Boxing Day on Prime Video

Thursday December 26

Man City v Everton: 12.30pm

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace: 3pm

Chelsea v Fulham: 3pm

Newcastle v Aston Villa: 3pm

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham: 3pm

Southampton v West Ham : 3pm

Wolves v Man Utd: 5.30pm

Liverpool v Leicester : 8pm

Friday December 27

Brighton v Brentford: 7.30pm

Arsenal v Ipswich: 8.15pm