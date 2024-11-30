Geovany Quenda is calmed down by Ruben Amorim after a scuffle

Manchester United will reportedly focus on other “priorities” despite several reports suggesting a left-back will be their first signing under Ruben Amorim.

Amorim has unsurprisingly brought his 3-4-3 system to Old Trafford after replacing Erik ten Hag and it is safe to say there have been some teething issues.

Man Utd appeared to revert to a back four in the second half of their Europa League victory over Bodo/Glimt on Thursday and looked a lot more comfortable.

The Portuguese head coach does not yet have the right personnel in his squad for the team to thrive with three at the back.

That means new signings are inevitable and the Red Devils might repeat their Ten Hag mistakes by signing a bunch of Amorim’s former players at Sporting.

Ten Hag brought in several players that he managed at Ajax, most notably Antony and Lisandro Martinez, while failing to sign several others, including Frenkie de Jong, Jurrien Timber and Ryan Gravenberch.

Raiding former clubs is the easiest transfer story to make up when a manager moves to a big Premier League side and Viktor Gyokeres, Geovany Quenda and Goncalo Inacio are all believed to be Amorim’s top targets.

Quenda, 17, is capable of playing as a wing-back, which makes him a very attractive signing for the 39-year-old.

A report from CaughtOffside says Man Utd are facing competition for the teenager’s signature from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Quenda recently signed a three-year contract extension and has a release clause worth 100 million euros (£83m), meaning a transfer will be far from straightforward.

The report claims that Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, Juventus, Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Manchester City ‘are all keeping a close eye on transfer developments’ and a bid from any could happen ‘shortly’.

Interestingly, it is stated that Amorim told the Sporting hierarchy that he ‘wouldn’t raid his old club until at least next summer’ and ‘could go back on his word’ amidst interest in signing Quenda in January.

Man Utd boss Amorim ‘does want a reunion with a handful of Sporting stars’, it is added, ‘breaking his first promise’ since swapping clubs.

Quenda will be tricky to obtain with Chelsea showing ‘concrete interest’, though Red Devils owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe ‘has already prepared a £60m offer plus bonuses’.

Meanwhile, former Man Utd scout Mick Brown says a new left-back is “not at the top of their list of priorities”.

Fabrizio Romano recently reported that the Red Devils’ first signing in the Amorim era would be a left-back.

“Yes, they’ve been looking for new options at left-back,” he told Football Insider.

“But from what I hear, it’s not at the top of their list of priorities.

“There are other positions which have already been flagged for potential improvements given the current options available to Amorim.

“Obviously, Dalot and Mazraoui have been filling in there for most of the season so far.

“But Luke Shaw’s return has come at the perfect time, especially if he can stay fit.

“He’s a key player there and, when fully fit, is so important both for United and for England.

“Malacia has come back from his long-term injury, too, and he’ll be given a chance to prove himself.

“And, of course since we’ve spoken about him before, they’ve got Harry Amass coming through who they’ve got very high hopes for.

“So there isn’t any desperation to land a new left-back immediately, and I’d expect them to look at a couple of other problem positions first.”