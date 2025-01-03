Ruben Amorim has confirmed Manchester United’s plans to trigger the option to extend Harry Maguire’s contract at Old Trafford to aid his “starving” team.

Maguire was stripped of the captaincy and put on the transfer market during the reign of Amorim’s predecessor Erik ten Hag, but regained favour under the Dutchman at the end of his time at the club having decided to remain and fight for his place despite nearly moving to West Ham in the summer of 2023.

The England international became the most expensive defender in the world when he made his £80m switch from Leicester in 2019 and has since made 221 appearances for the club.

It was assumed that United were willing to let Maguire’s contract run down, allowing him to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season, but it was claimed last week that Amorim is ‘putting pressure’ on the club bosses to take up the option of extending his stay by a further 12 months.

The Portuguese boss has ‘pinpointed him as one of the more reliable members of the dressing room since heading into the dugout’ and confirmed ahead of his side’s clash with Liverpool on Sunday that the club is going to trigger his option.

Amorim said: “I spoke with him [Harry] this morning and I told him he has to improve on the pitch, we need him a lot. Also, he has to improve as a leader. We all know situation he had here but we need him a lot in this moment, but we are going to trigger the option for him. We are starving for leaders on the pitch. He is a leader.”

But Amorim was eager to point out that he needs other members of his squad to “step up” as leaders in the dressing room.

He added: “I think it is not one thing of our team; it is all the teams. If you want to be a top, top team you have to have leaders. We have that in the dressing room but they have to step up. We need the guys that are more experienced to help the younger players.”

Amorim was also asked about Marcus Rashford, who was included in the squad for the Newcastle clash on Monday, and confirmed that the wantaway forward is out again due to illness.

He said: “It’s the same situation. At the moment, he’s ill, he’s not training so we’ll see in the future but he’s like a normal player, then I make a selection so it’s the same. I think he’s going to be out this week, he’s not training. We’ll see but I think this week he’s out.”

Goalscoring continues to be a significant problem for Amorim at United amid rumours he’s desperate to sign a new striker, with Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen among the fanciful options.

But instead of signing a new striker, which will prove difficult if the club fails to move players on in January, they could instead look to bring in a new coach to aid their finishing woes.

Former United defender Wes Brown believes Wayne Rooney – who was recently let go by Plymouth – could be a good addition to Amorim’s staff.

“If Wayne wanted to spend time as a striking coach he would be absolutely brilliant at it,” Brown said. “He was one of the best goalscorers we’ve ever seen and was a top playmaker as well. If he wanted to do that he would be very good on movement and things like that, he was one of the best to do it.

“Could he help Rasmus Hojlund at United? I think all young strikers would love to listen to Wayne and his knowledge.

“When I was a young player I remember getting a few tips from Laurent Blanc and the little things like that can really help. If Wayne was on hand to give out some advice, I’m sure everyone would be willing to listen.”