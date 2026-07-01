Ruben Amorim is reported to be ‘crazy’ about a defender he worked with at Manchester United, and has made contact to secure his services for AC Milan.

Amorim was appointed as Milan head coach in mid-June, his first managerial post since United. There have already been suggestions that he’s looking to raid his former club for fresh talent.

The boss was a big fan of Mason Mount, and after reports surfaced suggesting he wants to take him to Milan, Amorim is now said to want another Red Devil.

Italian journalist Antonio Vitiello reports Amorim is ‘crazy’ about two defenders: Lisandro Martinez and Goncalo Inacio.

The boss is said to be hopeful that he can secure the signing of one of the two at Milan, and contacts have already been made to explore the signings.

Martinez only played 24 times for Amorim at United, hindered by injuries, but he evidently made an impression, with the boss looking at him alongside one of his favourite former stars, Inacio, whose 186 appearances under him at Sporting CP the third-most of any player he’s managed.

READ: Man Utd make definitive decision over Rashford after Romano makes ‘100% staying’ claim

Amorim will fail with one United pursuit

Whether the chase for Martinez will be successful for Amorim remains to be seen, though there is an expectation that the club will want to keep the Argentine so as to not have to sign another defender, amid a period where midfield moves are the priority.

But one thing is for certain, Mount will not be departing United for Milan, even after an underwhelming campaign in 2025/26.

Chris Wheeler, who specialises in covering United, said: ‘Manchester United have no plans to sell Mason Mount this summer amid speculation in Italy that AC Milan could make a £21.5million bid for the player.

‘Reports suggested that Mount has been offered to Milan and former United boss Ruben Amorim is interested in taking the player to the San Siro.

‘However, United are unaware of any discussions over the 27-year-old and are not looking to move him on.

‘It’s understood that Mount has no intention of leaving Old Trafford either, and has been working with a coach on an individual fitness programme in Spain to be ready for his return to pre-season training next week.’

Amorim has started his Milan spell with the record signing of striker Goncalo Ramos, and there are suggestions that some other stars are in view.

READ MORE: Tonali next? The biggest signings by clubs outside Champions League – summed up by brilliant Klopp quote