Ruben Amorim wants to retain the services of both Harry Maguire and Casemiro beyond the end of the season as Manchester United have an “advantage” in negotiations.

Amorim has started to turn things around at Old Trafford after an inauspicious start to the season saw talk of his sacking ramp up following their worst Premier League finish last term.

The Red Devils take on Tottenham on Saturday lunchtime and will (probably briefly) take second spot in the Premier League table with victory in north London.

Key to the turnaround has been the form of revitalised midfielder Casemiro, and to a lesser extent Maguire in defence.

The pair have represented fuzzy transfer thinking from the Red Devils hierarchy for much of their Old Trafford careers, with Maguire costing them £80m and Casemiro joining for £70m, and neither reaching the heights those fees command in the main.

But they’ve impressed with their quality and leadership this term, and with both able to leave for nothing at the end of the season, Amorim is eager for the club to take up the option they hold for both to extend their deals by a further year at the end of the campaign.

He said in his pre-match press conference: “Yeah, we don’t know what is going to happen. My goal is to continue to count with Casemiro, with Harry Maguire.

“He has the same problem [Maguire]. I don’t know what is going to happen. Let’s focus on this season.

“I am really happy with Casemiro. He is really important. I am really happy with Harry.

“I know what you guys are asking [about possible renewals]. Let’s focus on this season and then we will see.”

The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell suggests the option of the further year gives United an “advantage” but believes they would look to discuss a drop in salary with Casemiro if they want to retain the Brazil international.

Whitwell said on the Talk of the Devils podcast: “I don’t think there’s any talks ongoing. I could be wrong, but in a similar vein to Harry Maguire’s situation, I think it’s on the club to see how the season goes, and they’ve, in a way, got a bit of advantage there. I know that both players will doubtless have suitors, particularly on free transfers, but I think you’d expect, if they wanted to stay, United have got that leverage there.

“But yeah, with Casemiro, I had just assumed up to this point that he would leave at the end of this season, because the plus one, obviously, United have got in their favour, would then trigger another £280,000 a week before, then it goes up if they qualify for the Champions League by 25%. And so they just wouldn’t do that. Now as the season’s ongoing and he’s playing more, I don’t know, maybe they have a conversation around it, maybe he’s open to stay if he is open to having a lower salary.

“But I think we’re way too soon for that to be a consideration at the moment.”