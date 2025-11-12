Amorim decides U-turn on Man Utd star as one exit to ‘open door’ for ‘gamble’ January transfer

According to reports, Manchester United have performed a ‘U-turn’ on Casemiro, while one exit could ‘open the door’ for a ‘gamble’ January transfer.

The Brazil international has had a rollercoaster spell at Man Utd since joining the Premier League giants for around £60m during the 2023 summer transfer window.

The Red Devils were heavily criticised for spending such a significant fee on a player nearing the end of his career, with the 33-year-old suffering a major fall from grace after his strong debut season at Old Trafford.

Casemiro was heavily linked with a potential exit from Man Utd ahead of this season, but he is enjoying a late-career renaissance as he’s re-established himself as one of the club’s most important players.

This has opened the door to Casemiro remaining at Man Utd beyond this season. His current contract is due to expire in 2026, but the Premier League giants have the option to extend his deal on the same terms until 2027.

This is unlikely as he currently earns around £3o0,000 a week, but they could pursue a new deal on reduced terms.

Now, a report from talkSPORT has commented on Man Utd’s ‘Casemiro U-turn’, with it ‘no longer a foregone conclusion that he will leave when his contract expires next summer’.

The report adds:

‘talkSPORT has been told Amorim, who celebrated a year in charge today (November 11), is open to the idea of keeping the five-time Champions League winner. ‘That is likely to require Casemiro, who turns 34 in February, to take a pay cut as he is currently one of United’s top earners, getting in excess of £300,000-a-week.’

Joshua Zirkzee appears more likely to leave Man Utd, though. He has only been a bit-part player for the Red Devils this season and is attracting interest from several clubs in the Premier League and Serie A.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has told Football Insider that Zirkzee’s exit could ‘open the door’ for Man Utd to sign former Barcelona star Vitor Roque, though this move is a “gamble”.

“It’d be a bit of a gamble, I think, if somebody like United was to move for Roque in January,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“I think a deal in January would be unlikely right now. A lot will depend on what happens with Joshua Zirkzee if United were to let him go.

“They would probably need to bring in a replacement because they are short of attacking options, especially with Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo going away in January to the African Cup of Nations.

“So, there’s a lot of permutations that have to happen at Old Trafford in January.

“I don’t think ideally United want to weaken their squad at all and, if Zirkzee doesn’t leave, I don’t expect them to bring in a new forward in January either.”