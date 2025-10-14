Amorim ‘demands’ Man Utd make ‘low risk’ January signing with Euro giants ‘open’ to transfer

Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim is demanding that the Red Devils invest in Inter Milan defender Federico Dimarco, according to reports.

The Red Devils have once again shown their inconsistency so far this season with three wins, three defeats and a draw from their opening seven Premier League matches.

Amorim has now taken just 37 points from 34 Premier League matches and pressure on his job is currently only one defeat away for the Man Utd head coach.

A 2-0 win over Sunderland before the international break eased pressure for the time being and lifted Man Utd into the lofty heights of tenth in the Premier League table.

The last time Man Utd won in the Premier League at Anfield was January 17, 2016, when Wayne Rooney scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 victory – but Amorim is hoping to get a result to keep the board off his back.

If Amorim does last until the January transfer window, which Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe seems sure of, then Spanish website Fichajes claims that the Portuguese head coach has ‘demanded’ one signing from the Red Devils hierarchy.

Amorim is ‘clear about the signings the Red Devils need for the winter transfer market’ and Inter Milan left-back Dimarco has ’emerged as a priority target’ for the Man Utd manager.

The Italy international is ‘an attractive player for clubs looking for quality, experience, and a low risk of controversial transfers’ and Amorim ‘believes the player would fit perfectly into his preferred setup, especially in a two-wing back system, where Dimarco’s attacking talent is invaluable’.

Inter Milan ‘would be open to negotiating his departure in January if a suitable offer comes in, given that Dimarco doesn’t always figure into the club’s current manager’s plans’.

The report adds: ‘Inter Milan is not slacking off. The club has noted the player’s excellent start to the season, which has prompted negotiations for a new contract.

‘However, the possibility of Federico Dimarco being transferred to Manchester United has complicated the situation. Staying at Inter would mean contract improvements, salary adjustments, and the certainty that he will remain a key player, something the player seems to be demanding.’

Kobbie Mainoo is one player who could leave Old Trafford in the winter transfer window with Amorim not affording him a Premier League start this season.

The Man Utd midfielder could leave Old Trafford on loan in January unless his playing time ramps up in the next couple of months.

Giving an update on Mainoo’s situation, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel: “For sure, the situation will be assessed again in the next months. At the moment, Kobbie is not creating any problem.

“Training at his best, trying his best for Man Utd. But he’s still not a regular starter. Kobbie wants to play, that’s not changed since August. In August, Man Utd said no, you stay here, no chance even for a loan.

“Kobbie only wanted a loan, never a permanent transfer. In January, we will see, because it’s still October. If we arrived to November, end of December, and Kobbie is still not playing on a regular basis, the Kobbie Mainoo situation could become a story to follow again in the January transfer window.”

