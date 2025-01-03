Manchester United are exploring a possible solution to their ongoing Marcus Rashford problem with a ‘stunning’ January swap deal involving a Chelsea target.

Ruben Amorim is said to be ‘desperate’ to strengthen his squad this month after a miserable start to his life as head coach at Old Trafford, losing four of his first 11 matches and declaring relegation to be “a possibility”.

The club’s defensive record has not been particularly strong but ten sides have conceded more Premier League goals so far this season, while only four have scored fewer.

Rasmus Hojlund is Manchester United’s top scorer under Amorim with five goals, with the two players tied in second underlining the Portuguese’s teething problems.

One is Joshua Zirkzee, who was ‘reduced to tears’ and already wants to leave after supporters cheered his early substitution in the defeat to Newcastle.

The other is Marcus Rashford, who has played no part of the club’s last five games and only returned to the bench as an unused substitute in the Newcastle game, having been dropped over a perceived fall in standards.

“We try to evaluate everything, training performance, game performances, engagement with team-mates, push their team-mates up,” Amorim said after Rashford was first omitted from a matchday squad.

“Everything is on the line when we analyse and try to choose the players. It is my selection. Simple.

“I don’t want to send a message it is simply an evaluation and they know it. The players are really, really smart. Everybody understands my decision and I have to choose. It is simple selection.

“Of course the context is difficult because we have to win games and we have a difficult situation now. I pay attention to everything, the way you eat, the way you put your clothes to go to a game. Everything. I make my evaluation and then I decide.”

Rashford declared himself “ready for a new challenge and the next steps” in December but with a contract running until 2028 on wages as high as £365,000 a week, his options beyond trying to earn back a Manchester United starting place are limited.

The 27-year-old has ruled out a move to Turkey and rejected three massive offers from Saudi Arabia, one of which would have earned him as much as £675,000 a week.

Having felt compelled to release a 28-word statement rejecting recent transfer speculation, Rashford might yet offer a response to the latest stories suggesting he will be involved in a ‘stunning’ January swap deal.

Amorim is ‘desperate’ to improve his squad this month and while ‘a big windfall’ for Rashford would be useful to help comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules, The Sun reports that England international could be used as a pawn to help secure another target.

Victor Osimhen has been linked with Manchester United over the past couple of months, including when a ‘crazy plan’ was hatched to try and sign him, and Napoli’s own interest in Rashford has raised the prospect of a mutually beneficial series of transfers.

Both clubs stand to be financially rewarded as Manchester United rate Rashford at £60m, while Osimhen has a £62m release clause. The Nigerian forward has been similarly ostracised in Italy and having spent the first half of the season scoring 12 goals in 15 games on loan at Galatasaray, is available for a permanent move.

Antonio Conte wanted Osimhen ‘frozen out’ after a planned summer move to Chelsea collapsed and his ‘interest’ in Rashford could see both clubs pursue some sort of player exchange.