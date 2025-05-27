Manchester United decision-makers Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox are reportedly set to meet with Ruben Amorim soon, and the club’s ‘desperation’ will see the future of Marcus Rashford made a ‘major talking point’.

Rashford played just six games under Amorim after the United boss took charge of the club at the back end of 2024. The forward then began to get left out of squads, with his manager not happy with his efforts in training.

That was despite him scoring three goals in those first six games, and with things not looking to be improving for Rashford as the January window opened, he headed out on loan to Aston Villa.

The majority of reports on his future have suggested that United will not be the club he represents any longer, but they may be backed into a corner on that.

GIVEMESPORT reports there is ‘desperation’ at Old Trafford after losing the Europa League final, with no European football on offer at all next season.

Finances have taken a ‘major hit’, and ‘all options’ are now being explored by United. Indeed, Amorim is soon to meet with decision-makers Berrada and Wilcox, and the future of Rashford will be a ‘major talking point’.

Getting Amorim to ‘patch up his differences’ with the forward ‘is believed to be on the agenda’.

It’s suggested Villa may not decide to sign Rashford permanently, while Barcelona, who are being heavily linked at the moment, have ‘yet to make contact’ with United chiefs.

United’s desperation seemingly comes from the view that they may not be able to sign many high-quality players this summer. While Matheus Cunha is joining, he is coming from a club who have no European football, so it’s not a huge problem to him that United don’t either.

But other players who are used to be playing in Europe could well turn their noses up at the Red Devils.

Viktor Gyokeres, for example, had a great season in the Champions League, and the latest reports on him suggested a move is “almost off the table” as his “objective” is not to head to Old Trafford. A move to Arsenal looks far more likely for the prolific Swede.

If United are going to get that sort of answer from a lot of players, they could do worse than reintegrating Rashford into the side – a player who has over 200 direct goal contributions in a United shirt.

