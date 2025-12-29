Ruben Amorim has revealed why it’s now the time to change formation at Manchester United, as buckling to media pressure previously would have been “the end” for him.

Amorim has fervently stuck by his 3-4-2-1 formation at United. He used it to good success with Sporting CP, though similar formations are more common in Portugal.

It was suggested that his decision to take the United job hinged on the club allowing him to stick with his formation.

In the early stages, there were massive struggles for the Red Devils in adapting, and it has only been of late that the side truly looks like they have adapted.

But with some important players missing, such as Bruno Fernandes and Bryan Mbeumo, Amorim finally decided to switch his system, playing 4-2-3-1, with left wing-back Patrick Dorgu playing on the right-wing.

Amorim has revealed in a press conference why now is the time for a change, and why he never buckled to pressure from people suggesting he needed to change when United were struggling last season.

He said: “When I came here last season, I understood maybe I don’t have the players to play well in that system, but it was the beginning of a process.

“We were trying to build an identity. Today is a different moment. We don’t have a lot of players, and we need to adapt, so they understand why we are changing.

“It is not because of the pressure of you guys [media], or the fans.

“When you [media] talk about changing the system all the time, I cannot change because the players will understand I’m changing because of you and I think that is the end for the manager.

“When we are playing well in our system, that is the moment to change.

“We are going to become a better team because when all the players return, we are not going to play with three defenders all the time.”

Fernandes’ injury might not last very long, though Amorim has confirmed he’s going to be out for the next game.

He said: “Bruno is already saying he needs to train. But there is no chance he is going to play against Wolves. No chance. You can write that.”

Meanwhile, Dorgu is likely to stay on the right-wing, and has revealed the role is not difficult for him.

He said: “I’ve done that at my old team as well, so it’s nothing new to me. I knew already a few days ago, so I just tried to remember how to play there.

“It’s the same [as wing-back], just you come inside to your stronger foot, so sometimes it’s even easier to attack and connect with the team-mates, so I find it really easy.”

