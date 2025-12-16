Ruben Amorim takes his place in the dugout ahead of a Premier League match.

Ruben Amorim is reportedly ‘to leave’ Manchester United and will ‘not’ be in charge next season, with INEOS ‘ready to make a dramatic decision’.

On Monday night, Man Utd missed another opportunity to move into the Champions League places as they were held in a thrilling 4-4 draw against AFC Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

However, there were positives to take from this game as this was one of their best attacking displays under head coach Ruben Amorim, who made tweaks to his system and playing style to get the best out of his forward players.

Like most of the teams in the Premier League this season, Man Utd have been marred by inconsistency, but they are still far better than they were last term under Amorim.

This has been helped by their positive recruitment in recent months, with club chiefs overseeing a successful overhaul in the summer.

The Red Devils had to offload unwanted talents to raise funds and they did this on their terms. Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Andre Onana were among their most notable exits.

These exits allowed Man Utd to overhaul their attack by signing Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, while they landed Senne Lammens to be their new No.1 goalkeeper.

Sesko has made a slow start, but Mbeumo, Cunha and Lammens have made a huge impact in recent months, and they will likely be helped by more marquee signings in January and/or next summer.

It has been widely reported that their priority will be to sign a defensive midfielder, as they need a long-term replacement for Casemiro and are linked with Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson.

Man Utd are also expected to strengthen in other positions, with this future business potentially funded by Bruno Fernandes’ exit after he spoke out about the club wanting him to leave last year.

It’s also unclear whether Amorim has a long-term future at Man Utd as he remains under scrutiny following the mess of last season and there have been reports of club chiefs having doubts about his credentials.

Now, an insider on X with a ‘team of five elite reporters’ and over 690k followers claims Amorim is ‘to leave Man Utd’, with Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner ‘desperate for the job’. It is also claimed that INEOS have a ‘temporary manager plan’.

They said on X: Exclusive: 𝐑𝐮𝐛𝐞𝐧 𝐀𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐦 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐧𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧.

‘While club officials may deny this, we stand firm in our information from our sources. Internally, there’s a growing belief that Amorim isn’t the right fit to lead the club back to Premier League glory.

‘Oliver Glasner wants the Manchester United job. As exclusively revealed by our sources in September, he will leave Crystal Palace in the summer.

‘The pressure is mounting as transfer targets slip away amid this managerial uncertainty.

‘The club is ready to make a dramatic decision this season if expected results are not met and bring in a temporary manager.’