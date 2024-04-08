According to reports, Liverpool could reach a “full agreement” with Sporting Lisbon head coach Ruben Amorim as soon as this week.

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xavi Alonso had been the favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp, who will leave Liverpool at the end of the season. This was until the Spaniard announced that he would stick with the Bundesliga leaders for another season.

Amorim to Liverpool?

Since this revelation, it’s been widely reported that Amorim has emerged as the frontrunner to become Liverpool‘s next manager.

Following a brief stint at Braga, the 39-year-old joined Sporting Lisbon towards the end of the 2019/20 campaign. He guided the Portuguese club to their first Primeira Liga title in 19 years in 2020/21.

This season, table-toppers Sporting Lisbon are four points clear of Benfica with a game in hand after Amorim’s side beat their direct rivals 2-1 on Saturday.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided a fresh update on Liverpool’s interest in Amorim on Monday morning.

Despite “interest from other clubs”, Liverpool are “now the most concrete” and Amorim has a “verbal agreement” with Sporting Lisbon.

“We continue to get plenty of stories about managers who could be on the move this summer, but I don’t have any specific new club to mention with Ruben Amorim. This could change in the next weeks as I’m told there’s interest also from other clubs,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“If a big club makes a proposal…”

“Still, for now Liverpool are now the most concrete, the interest is there and contacts have taken place with Amorim’s camp. They are well informed on his contract, clauses and more. There is a verbal agreement between Amorim and Sporting that he can leave for a fee of €10m if a big club makes a proposal, though his official release clause is €30m for other Portuguese clubs and €20m for other leagues.

“Another interesting name to follow could be Thiago Motta after the superb job he’s done at Bologna. Juventus have been linked by some outlets, while my information remains that current Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri is expected to leave at the end of the season. That’s the feeling and the news my sources are telling me. On Motta, I will have important developments soon.”

Romano’s comments emerged after Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda took to Twitter to reveal that Liverpool are set to step up their efforts to reach a “full agreement” with Amorim.

Sepulveda said: “This Sporting victory over Benfica by 2-1 will speed up negotiations between Ruben Amorim and @LFC.

“The Reds hope to reach a full agreement on the terms of the contract next week with the Portuguese coach.”