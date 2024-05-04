According to reports, two West Ham United chiefs are ‘pushing’ David Sullivan to make a ‘statement’ appointment with David Moyes expected to leave.

Moyes has done a brilliant job since returning to West Ham in 2019 but he is likely to leave in the summer when his contract expires.

Under the Scotsman, the Hammers have become regulars in Europe and they won the Europa Conference League last season.

But a large portion of West Ham’s supporters have grown tired of Moyes’ dull style of play and want a change ahead of next season.

West Ham are being linked with several potential replacements but Ruben Amorim and Julen Lopetegui are understood to be the leading candidates to replace Moyes in the summer.

Earlier this week, a report from The Guardian claimed West Ham are ‘close to agreeing a deal’ with Lopetegui.

‘Talks were held with Sporting Lisbon’s Rúben Amorim last month and some figures within the London Stadium believe the 39-year-old would be the best person to take over from Moyes. However, Amorim’s contract contains a €15m (£12.8m) release clause and there are doubts over whether West Ham are willing to pay that. ‘That has left Lopetegui, out of work since leaving Wolves last summer, as the frontrunner. West Ham have been doing due diligence on the Spaniard, who is out of the running to join Milan. If negotiations reach a successful conclusion, everything could be settled next week.’

TalkSPORT are now reporting that ‘members of the West Ham hierarchy are still trying to convince Sullivan to pull off an ambitious coup by appointing Amorim’.

‘Sullivan is in advanced talks with former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui, as he looks to replace David Moyes as manager after four-and-a-half years back in the London Stadium hot seat. ‘But West Ham legend Mark Noble and technical director Tim Steidten believe hiring Sporting Lisbon head coach Amorim would send out a major statement of intent. ‘Despite appearing to push back on leaving for West Ham and links with replacing Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, it is believed the 39-year-old coach remains keen on a move to the Premier League. ‘Amorim’s £10m price tag appears to be a barrier for Sullivan, with Lopetegui seen as a more affordable option, being free, having not held a job since his departure from Wolves in August 2023.’

