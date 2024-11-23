Ruben Amorim ‘helping’ Man Utd star ‘not good enough’ find ‘new club’ as shock PL suitor emerges

According to reports, new Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is ‘already helping’ summer signing Joshua Zirkzee ‘find a new club’ ahead of January.

Zirkzee was Man Utd’s first summer signing ahead of the 2024/25 campaign as they activated his £36.5m release clause to sign him from Serie A outfit Bologna.

One of United‘s priorities in the summer was to sign a new forward as former boss Erik ten Hag had to rely on inexperienced striker Rasmus Hojlund too much in his debut season.

The Netherlands international grabbed 12 goals and seven assists in his 37 appearances for Bologna last season but he’s endured a poor start to this season.

The 23-year-old had a dream debut as he scored the winning goal in Man Utd’s 1-0 home victory against Fulham in their opening Premier League game but he’s failed to kick on. He’s without a goal in league matches and has struggled to make an impact in games.

Zirkzee’s poor form has fuelled reports linking him with a move elsewhere in January and a report from Manchester Evening News says he’s already been deemed ‘not good enough’.

The report claims.

‘Manchester United are having serious doubts about summer signing Joshua Zirkzee. ‘Some senior club figures have concluded striker Zirkzee, who has scored one goal in 17 games, is not good enough four months on from his £36.5million transfer from Bologna. ‘United are expected to be in the market for a dependable goalscorer next year, which would almost certainly require the sale or loan of one of their incumbent forwards.’

A report from Caught Offside claims Zirkzee is nearing an exit as Amorim is ‘already helping him find a new club’.

Serie A giants Juventus are named ‘favourites’ in the race to sign him, but a surprise move to a rival Premier League club could also be on the cards.

The report explains.